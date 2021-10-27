Delta Charter travels to Cedar Creek in Ruston Friday to take on a Cougar team still riding high after upsetting Oak Grove 13-9 Friday at Oak Grove.
“That was a big deal,” said Delta Charter head coach Blake Wheeler. “Their defense is top notch. They play a 4-3 and they are sound. Any time you hold Oak Grove to one touchdown, that speaks very highly of your defense, especially your rushing defense. But they put 11 out there just like we do.”
Delta Charter is sitting at No. 5 in the Class 1A power rankings. The Storm are 6-2, with its only losses coming to Ouachita Christian and Oak Grove.
“This team goes out there and plays toe-to-toe with whoever is out there,” Wheeler said. “Which is kind of surprising to me because of the number of young kids we have. It’s just a matter of playing fundamental football — proper blocking and tackling.”
Cedar Creek head coach Matt Middleton accepted the Delta Charter football coaching job in 2013, but pulled out a couple of days later.
He went on to become head coach at West Ouachita before accepting the Cedar Creek job this year.
The Cougars are 4-3 on the season, coming off a huge upset of Oak Grove, 13-9 at Oak Grove Friday.
Cedar Creek’s losses were 28-26 to Jonesboro-Hodge; 33-22 to Ouachita Christian — a game the Cougars led in the fourth quarter, and 7-6 to St. Frederick.
“We have had some tough losses,” Middleton said. “I hope that doesn’t come back to bite us in the end. Every game is a must-win now.”
Middleton only has three seniors on his squad.
“We’ve got a resilient team,” he said. “Delta Charter is playing really good football. They move the football very effectively. We are going to have our hands full Friday.”
