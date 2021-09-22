It’s a saying that gets misused quite a bit. But in the case of Delta Charter traveling to Oak Grove Friday, there is no disputing this statement.
“They are the best 0-3 team in the state,” said Delta Charter head coach Blake Wheeler.
Oak Grove, the defending two-time state champions, lost to Class 3A power Sterlington 34-16 Friday, fell to Division IV defending state champion runner-up Ouachita Christian 35-21 in week two, and lost to Class 2A semifinalist Mangham 27-23 in its opener.
“I would venture to say that’s as tough a three weeks as anybody has had,” Wheeler said. “And it wasn’t like they were blown out in any of those games. They have a top-notch program and put a great product on the field. It’s going to take us playing almost a perfect game to compete.”
Oak Grove head coach Ryan Gregory said his young team played well in all three losses.
“We had our chances to win those games,” Gregory said.
Delta Charter fell to Oak Grove 38-0 last year in a game that was moved up a day because of Hurricane Delta.
Wheeler missed the contest because of being quarantined for COVID-19 after his daughter tested positive.
The Tigers turned three Delta Charter fumbles into scores on the rainy night.
Delta Charter brings a 3-0 record into Friday’s contest, the first 3-0 start ever at DCS. The Storm defeated River Oaks Friday.
“They are playing with a lot of confidence,” Gregory said of the Storm. “They play very hard and have some athletes. And they have some speed that could give us problems. We have go be focused and finish the game.”
“We’re excited about the challenge,” Wheeler said. “We’ve got to go out and give everything we can for four quarters. If we execute and play like we are capable of playing I feel like we can play with anybody in our district.”
