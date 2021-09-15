Delta Charter seeks to go 3-0 for the first time in school history as the Storm visit River Oaks Friday in Monroe.
“We played them in a scrimmage last year and they are old school,” said Delta Charter head coach Blake Wheeler. “They play smash-mouth football. They are very physical up front. We have to be ready to play. I told the kids we need to come in Monday ready to play to keep this thing rolling. We need to come in with the mindset that we are 0-0 and focus on playing well and carrying out our assignments.”
The Storm won their first two games (Homer and Lincoln Prep) in Wheeler’s first year in 2017 before falling to General Trass.
Delta Charter will face a big challenge against River Oaks, which defeated Tensas 34-12 last Friday for its first win of the season.
River Oaks quarterback Peyton Odom scored five touchdowns in the victory.
He found the end zone in the first and second quarter on short runs, which put River Oaks up, by a 14-0 score at halftime.
River Oaks totaled 302 yards of total offense (249 rushing) while holding Tensas to just 231.
