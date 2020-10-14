General Trass has been one of the surprise teams of 2020.
The Panthers look to pull off the surprise of 2020 when they visit defending Class 2A state champion Ferriday Friday.
It will be Homecoming and Senior Night for the Trojans.
General Trass defeated Evangel 36-25 in its opener before beginning District 2-2A play with a 48-12 win over Madison Friday.
Against Evangel, General Trass quarterback Wydett Williams completed 12-of-15 passes for `05 yards, while rushing for 94 more.
Running back DeMontrel Quinn rushed for 158 yards on 21 carries.
“We’re playing with confidence, but still remaining humble,” said General Trass head coach Toriano Wells, who was 0-5 against Ferriday as a player.. “We have a 24-hour rule, enjoy a win for 24 hours but move on. We’e playing a typical Ferriday team -- big on both sides of the ball, very athletic, lot of speed and tough. We have to get off to a good start to keep it close.”
Ferriday opened its season with a 50-0 win over Sicily Island before opening district play with a 28-12 win over Rayville.
"They are playing good football, competing and are better coached," said Ferriday coach Stanley Smith. Coach (Toriano) Wells has done a great job with them. They have a different philosophy. They have some playmakers and they are big up front. We have to play ball and execute better
You can throw out the record books when Delta Charter and Sicily Island meet on the football field in Sicily Island Friday.
And that may not be a bad thing this year with both teams sitting at 0-2 against top caliber competition.
Delta Charter fell to Jonesboro-Hodge in its first game before falling to Class A defending state champion Oak Grove in its District 2-1A opener Friday.
Sicily Island opened with a loss to defending Class 2A state champion Ferriday before falling to Division IV state champion Ouachita Christian Friday in its district opener.
Delta Charter coach Blake Wheeler sat out the Oak Grove game because of a family member teasing positive for Covid-19 and will miss Friday’s game.
High school principal Jimmy Comeaux will return to the sidelines seeking his first win as a head coach.
Comeaux coaching against Oak Grove two years ago when Wheeler had a virus and had to be up in the press box.
Wheeler is impressed with what he has seen from Sicily Island this year.
“They are very athletic,” Wheeler said. “They’ve got size and have a lot of talent. We are going to have to play some good football to win. We can’t make the same kind of mistakes we’ve made the past two weeks.”
Running back Tre Griffin is treating a sore knee this week for Delta Charter. Zac Clayton broke his arm and is out indefinitely, and Robert Doss is also questionable.
Sicily Island quarterback Austin Polk dislocated his hip Friday at Ouachita Christian.
“Fortunately for us, Dr. Sol Graves was in the OCS stands and put it back in place,” said Sicily Island head coach Donald Money. “If not for that, he would have been out a while. The X-rays came back negative. Now he has to wait until there is no soreness. I don’t look for him to play Friday.”
“They look a lot like us,” Money said of Delta Charter. “It should be an interesting game. It’s going to come to who executes the best.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.