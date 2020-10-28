Delta Charter seeks its third straight win as the Storm travel to Tensas Thursday.
The game was moved up a day because of shortage of officials.
The Storm evened its record at 2-2 with a 26-0 shutout of Delhi Friday.
Tensas fell to 0-4 with a 42-6 loss to Oak Grove.
"Tensas is a lot like us," said Delta Charter head coach Blake Wheeler. "They don't have a lot of kids, but the ones they have play hard. They have some talented players who can play ball."
Wheeler said he is looking for his team to continue to get better.
"We want to be fundamentally sound and not hurt ourselves," Wheeler said.
