Delta Charter School travels to White Castle Friday for a Class 1A second round playoff contest. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. The Storm, ranked No. 19, upset Plain Dealing 42-38 Friday. White Castle, ranked No. 3, had a first-round bye. The Bulldogs are 6-3 on the season, falling to 5A Central Lafourche and 3A Donaldsonville, while posting wins over 4A Tara and 4A Morgan City. The only loss to a Class 1A team was to Ascension Catholic. “They are big and fast,” said Delta Charter head football coach Blake Wheeler. “They are a pressure-oriented team on defense. They will bring everything on every snap. We have to have our p’s and q’s ironed out. They do a lot of man coverage and have some good cover guys. We are really going to have to work to get yardage. But at the same time I have a lot of confidence in our offense. If we execute properly, we can move the football. Our offensive line has to play the way it did last week.” Wheeler said White Castle’s offense is led by quarterback Tahj Favorite and running back Marcus Willians. “They run a spread offense and their running back runs hard,” Wheeler said. “Their quarterback is tough to tackle in a phone booth. We have to do our best to contain him. We have to maintain the gaps and make sure tackles. Blocking and tackling are the key to this game.” Wheeler is using his same philosophy for this game. “Why not us,?” he said. “We need to go out and give all we have on the field with no regrets. And I know this group is going to play hard.”
NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today!
COMMUNITY
Vidalia’s annual Christmas parade will be held Dec. 1, said Mary Montpelier with Vidalia Wom… Read more
VIDALIA HIGH students Kaylee Cooley (left) and Cayley Weatherly position a wreath at the Tom… Read more
CONCORDIA PARISH Academy Robotics team placed first in the FIRST LEGO League Robotics Tourna… Read more
DESPITE THE RAIN and wet weather, the judges from Ferriday Garden Club toured the streets in… Read more
THE FERRIDAY GARDEN CLUB gave a big salute to all veterans by placing 200 small American fla… Read more
COLD CASES
MOST POPULAR
Articles
- Mayo denies sabotaging Trump rally
- Larry takes over Lady Vikings
- WMPD arrest West Monroe woman for armed robbery
- Evidence surfaces in West Monroe sex tape case
- Monroe man arrested on host of charges after refusing to leave store, drinking beer
- Bossier City woman dies in Franklin Parish crash
- Ouachita's Shaw commits to ULM
- Monroe woman celebrates 100th birthday
- West Monroe makes quick work of Central Lafourche
- Sheriff, PJ elections slated in Catahoula
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- West Monroe sex video trial rescheduled (2)
- Evidence surfaces in West Monroe sex tape case (2)
- Monroe man accused of stealing Nissan from carport (1)
- Details disclosed in politically connected killing (1)
- Jeremy Alford: North La. battleground for governor's race (1)
- Early voting turnout high for Saturday’s election (1)
- West Monroe moves Ruston game to Friday (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.