Delta Charter School travels to White Castle Friday for a Class 1A second round playoff contest. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. The Storm, ranked No. 19, upset Plain Dealing 42-38 Friday. White Castle, ranked No. 3, had a first-round bye. The Bulldogs are 6-3 on the season, falling to 5A Central Lafourche and 3A Donaldsonville, while posting wins over 4A Tara and 4A Morgan City. The only loss to a Class 1A team was to Ascension Catholic. “They are big and fast,” said Delta Charter head football coach Blake Wheeler. “They are a pressure-oriented team on defense. They will bring everything on every snap. We have to have our p’s and q’s ironed out. They do a lot of man coverage and have some good cover guys. We are really going to have to work to get yardage. But at the same time I have a lot of confidence in our offense. If we execute properly, we can move the football. Our offensive line has to play the way it did last week.” Wheeler said White Castle’s offense is led by quarterback Tahj Favorite and running back Marcus Willians. “They run a spread offense and their running back runs hard,” Wheeler said. “Their quarterback is tough to tackle in a phone booth. We have to do our best to contain him. We have to maintain the gaps and make sure tackles. Blocking and tackling are the key to this game.” Wheeler is using his same philosophy for this game. “Why not us,?” he said. “We need to go out and give all we have on the field with no regrets. And I know this group is going to play hard.”

