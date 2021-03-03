Delta Charter senior Drew Brown singled in Blake Grayson in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Storm a walk-off 9-8 win over LaSalle on a blustery Monday in Ferriday.
Grayson doubled before scoring the winning run.
“I’m very proud of our guys,” said Delta Charter head coach Mason Ozburn. “Every time they scored, we answered with runs. They never gave up.”
LaSalle took a 1-0 lead as Tiger lead-off hitter Clay Clark lifted a ball to left field that the wind helped carry over the fence.
“That’s the first home run we’ve had hit against us in over a year,” Ozburn said. “I wasn’t really worried because I knew we were going to score some runs.”
Delta Charter answered with a run in the bottom of the inning as Payten Roberts led off with a doubled, Jared Barron singled and Zach Clayton doubled.
LaSalle scored four in the second and three in the sixth, aided by Delta Charter errors. The Storm committed eight errors in the contest.
Delta Share scored three runs in the second and one run each over the next five innings.
Preston Higgins finished the game with three doubles, while Grayson collected two doubles and a single.
Ethan Keith and Davis Cooper had two hits each, while Barron, Morgan Hawn and Chase McGraw each had hits.
Drew Brown started the game before Eli Brown entered in the second inning and got the win.
Eli struck out 10 batters, throwing 17 first-pitch strikes.
Delta Charter’s baseball team defeated Rayville 16-6 Saturday in the Magham/Rayville Tournament.
Blake Grayson doubled and singled for the Storm, while Drew Brown continued to carry a hot bat with two singles.
Eli Brown, Morgan Hawn and Ethan Keith had one hit each. Hawn also walked twice.
Jared Barron and Eli Brown both drew walks.
Delta Charter scored seven runs in the first inning and added six in the sixth.
The Storm collected eight hits in the contest.
“It’s still too early to tell where we are,” said Delta Charter head coach Mason Ozburn. “If we can get the older guys to throw more strikes we’ll be in good shape.
Barron and Preston Higgins pitched three innings each, allowing four total hits.
Delta Charter’s baseball team went from night to day February 24, falling to Mangham 4-2 in Mangham.
A day earlier, the Storm fell to Mangham 16-2 on its home field.
Brown went 4.2 innings, striking out five. He had 12 first-pitch strikes.
“That was the difference in the game right there,” said Ozburn, whose pitchers walked several Mangham batters in the first game.
Ethan Keith and Blake Grayson collected two hits each.
“They are a senior team, so for our young guys to battle them like that is really promising,” Ozburn said.
