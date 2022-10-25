Delta Charter hosts Delhi Charter Thursday in a key Division IV select contest.
Delhi Charter’s only loss this season was to St. Frederick, 40-16.
“It’s been a bit of a surprise, but we are having a good season,” said Delhi Charter head coach Jeremy Foote. “Both of our running backs (Deandra Young and Keidron Thomas) have rushed from more than 1,000 yards. And our two sophomore linebackers are really good and have more than 50 tackles each.”
The Gators have scored at least 40 points five times this season.
Quarterback Chadwick Clark averages two touchdown passes a game.
Delta Charter, 4-3, is No. 21 in Divison IV select.
The Storm lost a 30-18 lead in the fourth quarter, falling to Delhi 40-38 Friday. Delta Charter quarterback Juvari Singleton left the game late in the third quarter with an ankle injury.
“Their quarterback is about as gifted as it gets,” Foote said. “Their offensive scheme is difficult to defend. Our defense has to be really disciplined.”
Foote said he doesn’t mind playing on Thursday, especially late in the season.
“We have everything installed, so it doesn’t hurt us,” he said. “It gives us a chance to scout on Fridays. It is not the most ideal situation this week because we were out for fall break Monday and Tuesday, so getting kids to practice is tougher.”
Foote said the new playoff system does even out the system, but still needs some tweaking.
“I’m fine with it, but I don’t like the going back and forth,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.