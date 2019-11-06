A depleted Vidalia team fell to 2-7 with a 35-6 loss to Mangham Friday night in Vidalia.
The Vikings were without five starters with the flu, senior Cam’Ron Randall played under the weather, lineman Tray Jordan missed the game with an injured hand and Nicholas Banks left the game in the first quarter with an injury.
“We had 13 kids at one time during the week with the flu,” said Vidalia head coach Rob Faircloth. “It makes it tough moving people around.
Vidalia’s only score came with under a minute left in the first quarter on a 45-yard pass from Brett Walsworth to Christian Wright.
The Dragons led 21-6 at the end of the first quarter.
“We started off sluggish, but shook that off in the second quarter,” said Mangham coach Scott Wilcher. “I know Vidalia was down in numbers because of the flu. Rob does a great job down there. He’s been through a lot this season.”
Mangham, ranked No. 5 in the Class 2A power rankings, was coming off a 58-6 loss to Ferriday High.
“They had some extra motivation coming off that loss,” Faircloth said.
Vidalia had seven turnovers in the contest and had a punt blocked.
“We’ve had 26 turnovers this year and six kicks blocked,” Faircloth said. “You’re not going to win anything like that.”
The Vikings visit Delhi Charter Friday for their final game of the regular season.
