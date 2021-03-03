Frank Derozan, the first African-American to compete on a sports team at Vidalia High, died February 19 in San Diego, Ca.
DeRozan was in his 70s.
Frank moved his family to Los Angeles in 1971. Eighteen years later, his wife gave birth to DeMar.
DeMar, who goes by DeRozan, is an all-star basketball player for the San Antonio Spurs.
Following the death of his father, DeMar posted on Instagram, “Words won’t serve justice to what you meant to me. Never missed a game, a practice, a opportunity to show me what a great father was. You pushed me my whole life to be able to withstand the roughest of times. Never seen you complain nor fold. All I cared about was making you proud. Over the past 3 years I seen you display the ultimate measure of a man fighting to the end. Wish I could tell you thank you one last time. Rest well Big Dog! Love you Dad.”
Vidalia High football coach Dee Faircloth remembers when Frank Derozan walked into the gym when he was the head boys basketball coach at Vidalia in 1969.
“He was the real deal,” Faircloth said. “He became eligible at mid-term and his first game was against Monterey. He had 35 rebounds.”
Frank played semipro basketball.
“My mom would not let me play football in high school,” Frank told the Concordia Sentinel in 2014.
And Frank would not let DeMar play high school football.
DeMar, who capitalized the R in his last name and uses another pronunciation, attended Compton High School in Compton, Ca., and was ranked as one of the top college recruits in the nation from the class of 2008. DeMar was ranked third in the nation by Rivals.com and sixth by Scout.com.
He played on the varsity basketball team for all four years of high school. As a freshman, he averaged 26.1 points and 8.4 rebounds.
During his sophomore year, he averaged 22.6 points and 8.4 rebounds, while as a junior he averaged 22.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 3.2 steals.
Compton is known for its sports programs and for having to deal with drug and alcohol use in and around the campus.
“DeMar would tell his friends he only wanted to play sports, and stayed away from those on drugs and alcohol,” Frank said.
Frank said he knew DeMar was destined for greatness when he was dunking on people at 12 years old.
“He was much bigger than the kids his age and older kids,” Frank said. “He had a number of AAU people approaching him.”
Derozan has the 5th best assist to turnover ratio in the NBA. Several NBA pundits were upset by DeMar’s snubbing of all-star selections this year.
