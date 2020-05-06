Ferriday senior Kobe Dillon was looking to put icing on the cake in completing his historic final year at Ferriday High.
But the cake failed to bake when the coronavirus shut down high school spring sports in Louisiana before the track season began.
Dillon was part of the Ferriday 4x200-meter relay team which took first place in the LHSAA Outdoor State Track Meet at LSU last year.
Dillon, Damion Milligan, Jacquarius Davis and Jamion Green won the 4x200 with a time of 1:28.9.
Dillon also competed in the 400-meter dash where he finished sixth at 52.19. Richard Davis of East Feliciana won the race with a time of 48.42.
Dillon was also part of the 4X100 relay team which did not place.
Ferriday track coach Stanley Smith said he was also planning on entering Dillon in the 100-meter dash this year.
“I really still don’t know how to feel about missing track,” Dillon said. “The virus messed up a lot of things.”
Dillon is just grateful the virus didn’t hit a couple of months earlier.
On December 13, 2019, Ferriday High defeated Many 56-17 to capture the Class 2A State Championship.
“That would have been heartbreaking,” Dillon said. “That would have meant everything we did up until then was for nothing. I knew when we got going in the playoffs that nothing could stop us.”
This past season, Dillon was 120-of-199 for 2,112 yards and 23 touchdowns with only four interceptions. He rushed for 1,730 yards for 116 yards and 21 TDs.
Dillon, who attended Concordia Parish Academy up until 2016, said he knew this year’s team was capable of going all the way.
“It was championship or bust,” he said.
Dillon was named Most Outstanding Player of the Game in the championship game after accounting for 225 yards and four touchdowns. The senior Trojan quarterback was 8-of-12 for 174 yards and two touchdowns and rushed 12 times for 51 yards and two TDs.
“When I walked out of that tunnel and heard the band and the loud cheering from our fans I thought I was back on Melz Field,” he said.
Dillon signed with Hinds Community College in Raymond. He is expecting to play quarterback for the Eagles.
“I’ve been working out a lot,” Dillon said. “Richard Jefferson has been working with me two or three times a week. Not being able to go to school has not slowed me down. I have not taken any days off.”
But it has dampened the fact he won’t be able to say proper goodbyes or walk for graduation this month.
“You just can’t get your senior year back,” Dillon said. “That is very disappointing. It’s a once in a lifetime thing having your named call out and walking across the stage in high school. That’s what really hurts about all this.”
Dillon said he is eager to get back on the football field.
“I’m ready,” he said. “The only thing stopping me now is time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.