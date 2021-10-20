While LSU running back Ty Davis-Price was setting records and earning national recognition in the Tigers’ upset win over Florida Saturday in in his hometown of Baton Rouge, a much more unsung football player from Ferriday was setting records for the school down the road.
Davis-Price was named Walter Camp National Offensive Player of the Week and SEC Offensive Player of the Week after setting the LSU single-game rushing record with 287 yards and three touchdowns on 36 carries in leading the Tigers to a 49-42 win over the 20th-ranked Gators. Davis-Price, a junior from Southern Lab in Baton Rouge, became the first player in LSU history to rush for more than 200 yards against the Gators.
Meanwhile, Kobe Dillon, who saw very little action at Hinds Community College in Jackson last year before transferring to Southern University, put on a clinic in Pine Bluff, Ar.
Dillon finished the game with 268 yards off 14 carries and all three of the Jags rushing scores. With that performance Dillon breaks the SU single game rushing record.
Dillon was named BOXTOROW National Player of the Week.
Dillon will be highlighted on the nationally syndicated sports talk show BOXTOROW w/ Donal Ware which airs on radio stations across the country. A list of radio stations that carry the program are on line.
BOXTOROW also airs on Satellite Radio on ESPNU Radio on SiriusXM, Fridays at 6 p.m.
His 268 yards rushing broke the Jaguars record for rushing yards in a game set by Lenard Tillery who had 245 on November 12, 2016 against Prairie View A&M. Dillon averaged 19.1 yards per carry and had touchdown runs of 40, 45 and 75 yards.
Not bad for a guy who did not know he was going to start until he walked onto the field for pre-game.
“My position told me I would be making my first start,” Dillon said. “It did not change anything. I was ready for the opportunity. It was a matter of being focused and knowing my assignments.”
That assignment was obviously chewing up a lot of yardage when his number was called.
Dillon had touchdown runs of 40, 45 and 75 yards, and averaged nearly 19.1 yards on his 14 carries.
Dillon said it was after his second touchdown — a 45-yard run with 10:45 remaining in the second quarter, where he felt like he was having a special day.
“It was like I was in a zone,” he said. “It felt a little bit like the Ferriday days.”
Those Ferriday days were when Dillon was calling the signals from behind center.
Dillon chose Hinds Community College because he wanted to continue playing quarterback. He played in three games, completing 1-of-2 passes for seven yards, while rushing three times for 17 yards and two touchdowns.
Dillon signed with Southern University after the season.
“JUCO really didn’t work out like I wanted it to,” Dillon said. “I just didn’t get the reps I thought I would.”
Because the Southwestern Athletic Conference opted to play its season in the Spring, Dillon was able to practice with the Jaguar football team, but was not eligible to play.
The NCAA granted players an extra year because of COVID-19, allowing Dillon to be a freshman..
The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Dillon, who passed for 2,112 yards his senior year at Ferriday and rushed for 1,730 scoring 44 touchdowns as a senior at Ferriday, is listed as an athlete on the Southern roster, but still prefers to play quarterback.
“I’m looking to have a good season,” he said. ”I will play wherever they need me. But all I really know is that I want to have the ball in my hands, whether that means running back, slot or returning kicks. I’m a playmaker.”
Dillon now leads Southern in rushing with 520 yards on 50 attempts.
“I knew I had a lot to prove,” he said. “I feel like I’ve done that.”
