Southern's quarterback Glendon McDaniel had a career performance as the Jaguars pounce the Delta Devils 38-25 on Sunday afternoon at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Mississippi.
McDaniel finished the night 18-of-26 for 235 yards and a career-high five touchdowns, as he connected with five different receivers on the night. With the Jaguars running back room short handed,
Kobe Dillon of Ferriday had his firsrt collegiate 100-yard rushing game, carrying the ball 13 times for 100 yards, averaging a game-high 8.4 yards a carry. Dillon played at Hinds Community College last year.
Jamar Washington led SU in receiving with 90 yards off seven receptions and a score. Freshman All-American tight-end Ethan Howard has 61 yards off four receptions and score followed up by freshman Tyler Kirkwood finishing the night with three receptions for 61 yards and a score.
Travis O'Connor added 20 more receiving yards off three receptions and a score and Marquis McClain finished with 1 reception for 12 yards and a score as the Jaguars receivers gave the Delta Devils secondary the fits all day.
The Jaguar defense continued their bend but don't break mentality led by senior strong safety Jakoby Pappillion with seven tackles, one interception and two huge pass breakups along with Camron Peterson with seven tackles, two half sacks for a seven-yard loss and three tackles for eleven-yards loss.
Cornerback Glenn Brown finished with five solo tackles, one pass breakup and one tackle for a ten-yard loss.
Junior defensive end Jordan Lewis added five tackles, two-half sacks for seven-yards loss, three tackles for a 10 yard loss and two qb hurries.
Cornerback Tamaurice Smith finished the night with four solo tackles and three drive changing pass breakups.
Mississippi Valley quarterback Jalani Eason finished the night going 18-of-27 for 210 yards and three touchdowns connecting with six different receivers.
Caleb Johnson added 108 yards on the ground for the delta devils and a score.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.