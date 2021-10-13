Southerns’ fast start wasn’t good enough to knock off Texas Southern, as they fall 35-31 in front of 15,736 fans in the Arlington Football Showdown.
Freshman running back Kobe Dillon of Ferriday finished the night with 96 yards off 18 carries and a score.
It was a heavyweight fight for four quarters and the Jaguars opened the fourth quarter down by four points until Glendon McDaniel capped off a 82-yard drive with a 2-yard run to give the Jaguars a 3-point lead.
Southern’s QB, McDaniel finished the night going 20-of-29 passing for 207 yards connecting with five different receivers led by Marquis McClain with 96 yards off six receptions and carried the ball two times for 66 yards and a touchdown. Devon Benn got the running game rolling for the Jaguars, rushing for 153 yards off 22 carries and a score.
The Jaguars defense was led by redshirt junior linebacker Brian Jordan Jr. with a career- high eight stops in his first action of the season at linebacker. Camron Peterson added six tackles with 2 going for 6-yard loss. Jordan Lewis, Robert Rhem, Jordan Eastling and Ray Anderson finsihed the night with five tackles each. Lewis dropped the Tigers QB for a five-yard loss . That sack gives the FCS sack leader 4.5 on the season as he’s closing in on the all-time sack record of 41.5 sacks.
The Tigers freshman quarterback, Andrew Body finished the night going 28-of-35 for 338 yards.
