Ferriday, LA (71334)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 66F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 36F. WSW winds shifting to NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.