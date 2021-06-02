Starting over.
Former Ferriday All-State quarterback Kobe Dillon is done with new beginnings. He’s ready to begin making himself known again.
Dillon led Ferriday to a Class 2A state championship in 2019, being named Most Outstanding Player accounting for 225 yards and four touchdowns, completing 8-of-12 passes for 174 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing 12 times for 51 yards and 2 TDs.
Dillon received offers from Lamar, South Alabama and Grambling, but chose to go the junior college route, and signed with Hinds Community College.
Dillon played in three games, completing 1-of-2 passes for seven yards, while rushing three times for 17 yards and two touchdowns.
Dillon signed with Southern University after the season.
“JUCO really didn’t work out like I wanted it to,” Dillon said. “I just didn’t get the reps I thought I would.”
Because the Southwestern Athletic Conference opted to play its season in the Spring, Dillon was able to practice with the Jaguar football team, but was not eligible to play.
And because the NCAA granted players an extra year because of COVID-19, Dillon will enter this spring as a freshman with four years remaining.
The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Dillon, who passed for 2,112 yards his senior year at Ferriday and rushed for 1,730 scoring 44 touchdowns as a senior at Ferriday, is listed as an athlete on the Southern roster, but still prefers to play quarterback.
“I’m looking to have a good season,” he said. ”I will play wherever they need me. But all I really know is that I want to have the ball in my hands, whether that means running back, slot or returning kicks. I’m a playmaker. I don’t want to play defense. I’m just ready to go. I’m very hungry right now.”
Southern coach Dawson Odoms resigned after the spring season following a season which saw the Jaguars finish 8-2 and No. 20 in the AFCA FCS Coaches Spring Top 25 poll..
Odoms accepted the head coaching job at Norfolk State.
“It’s a business,” Dillon said.
Southern Safeties and Special Teams Coordinator Jason Rollins was named Interim Head Coach.
“That’s something the players asked for,” Dillon said. “He’s a good coach.”
Dillon said being around the team this past spring was very beneficial.
“It helped me to get a feeling about everything,” he said. “I know what it’s going to be like this summer.”
Southern opens its season September 4 at Troy.
