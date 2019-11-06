Homecoming?
Temperatures in the 30s?
I was trying to figure out why Ferriday High was playing one of its worst games of the season in the second quarter of their game with Delhi Charter Friday night.
And then Ferriday policeman Bo Stevens informed me that Ferriday High track and field athletes and Delhi Charter track and field participants had a bit of a run-in during a meet last year according to Ferriday officer Rock Davis.
OK, that may have explained some of the extra-curricular activity going on Friday night.
Ferriday head coach Stanley Smith said Delhi Charter won a track meet in which Ferriday did not have all its participants, but Ferriday won the next two, which didn’t go over well with Delhi Charter performers.
“We actually had to get between them at one time,” Smith said.
Ferriday had 60 yards in penalties in the first half.
There were three brief scuffles in the first half. One of the most bizarre came in the second quarter when Milligan scored on a 17-yard run. During the run a Delhi Charter player was engaged far away from the play, which led to Delhi Charter head coach Jeremy Foote to run on the field during the play and pulled his player away and pushed him toward the sideline.
That player was ejected from the contest.
Fortunately, officials ran the clock the entire second half as Ferriday led 32-3 at halftime.
The second half lasted about 35 minutes, which I don’t think anyone with numb feet from the cold temperatures minded at all.
And speaking of the crowd, kudos to Ferriday fans for staying until the end of the game.
The contest was the final district game for the Trojans.
Ferriday outscored its district opponents 336-29 this year. The Trojans have outscored their opponents 442-43 going into its final game Friday against non-district opponent Richwood.
And the Ferriday defense was lights out Friday night.
Delhi Charter finished with 20 total yards in offense.
Kylyn Lewis was all over the place on defense. Vincent Hollins stuffed the Gator offense up the middle and Damion Milligan picked off his sixth pass of the season.
And Trojan beast Tevin Byrd laid the wood twice on Gator players who must have felt like they were hit by a train.
Ferriday won big Friday despite its first game of not being disciplined all year, and despite an off night by quarterback Kobe Dillon, who missed on several passes.
To Dillon’s credit he owned up to having a bad game, making no excuses and thankful to his teammates for having his back.
And you can count on Dillon bouncing back the rest of the season. He’s a big reason the Trojans have been ranked No. 1 most of the year.
And some may question Ferriday’s schedule and wonder if it will hurt the Trojans going into the postseason.
The past couple of years I felt the rugged schedules had Ferriday not at full strength by the end of the season.
Dillon was hit out of bounds against Alexandria Senior HIgh in the first game last year and he was never really full strength after that because of an ankle sprain.
The easier schedule may actually benefit Ferriday this year.
The Trojans have been to the semifinals the past two years. They know what it takes to win in the playoffs.
Staying healthy is a big key to making it to the Superdome this year.
And being disciplined. You can rest assured Ferriday coaches will make sure on that second part.
