If you’re looking at best games in the state in the Louisiana High School Athletic Association, look no further than District 2-2A.
There is not a week that doesn’t have a marquee match-up involving Ferriday, Vidalia, Mangham, Oak Grove, Rayvile or General Trass.
Week one on September 2 has District 2-2A newcomer Oak Grove traveling to Opelousas Catholic.
Oak Grove moved up to 2A after dominating 1A over the past few years.
Opelousas Catholic was the No. 3 team in Division IV last year, but was upset by St. Frederick 14-8 in the first round of the playoffs.
Also on September 2, Mangham hosts Jena.
Mangham is the district favorite, in my opinion (sorry Scott Wilcher), while Jena was the No. 10 team in Class 3A, falling to Union Parish and Trey Holly 22-0 in the second round of the playoffs last year.
September 9 has Mangham playing at Sterlington.
This has the makings of game of the year.
Sterlington is the Class 3A defending champion, defeating Union 26-24 in the finals.
Newly-hired Mangham offensive coordinator Bo Meeks will have a lot of fun preparing for this one.
That same night, Oak Grove will be playing at Ouachita Christian in an annual grudge match.
Oak Grove fell to Logansport in the Class 1A semifinals last year, while Ouachita Christian fell to Southern Lab in the Division IV finals.
That same night, Vidalia hosts Cedar Creek in a first-time meeting between both schools.
The dynamics at Cedar Creek continued last week after Steven Ensminger Jr., who was hired to replace Matt Middleton, resigned before even taking the field as Cougar head coach.
And now Matt Middleton, whose son is the Cougar quarterback, has returned. Middelton had accepted the job of quarterbacks coach at Southern Arkansas.
Middleton actually accepted the head football coaching job at Delta Charter in 2013 before the school actually opened its doors, but came back the next day and told then administrator Clovis Chrstman that he changed his mind.
The Vikings could be the surprise team in the district. This game will be a good measuring stick for Vidalia.
General Trass hosts Homer on September 16.
General Trass reached the quarterfinals last year, falling to eventual state champion Amite in the quarterfinals.
Homer captured the Class 1A state championship by defeating Logansport in the finals.
September 23 has General Trass visiting Mangham.
The Panthers defeated the Dragons 54-46 in a wild one last year.
The final week of September has Ferriday playing at Vidalia.
That game is fun no matter the records. New Trojan coach Cleothis Cummings should have the Trojans playing Ferriday football by that time.
The first Friday of October has General Trass at Ferriday.
The Panthers put a 60-0 whipping on Ferriday last year. That score will surely be posted somewhere.
Vidalia plays at Mangham that same night.
October 14 has Ferriday at Oak Grove.
Talk about loads of tradition meeting in Northeast Louisiana. Those two schools had some great contests back when Vic Dalrymple was head coach of the Tigers.
Vidalia hosts Rayville that same night. Rayville is in transition after Joseph Purvis left to take the head coaching job at Beekman Charter. The first Hornet hire quit days later because of unfulfilled promises and they hired Cedric Goins.
It should be an interesting year in Rayville.
On to October 21 where Ferriday is at Mangham and Vidalia travels to General Trass.
Huge district games. Not that district means a whole lot now. Just huge games period.
On October 28, General Trass hosts Oak Grove. This game will have a huge impact on the power ratings.
The final week of the regular season has Vidalia at Oak Grove.
The Vikings should pick up some key power points here. And an upset win would be even sweeter.
Mangham has an open date.
Mangham ended their regular season against Ouachita Christian last season. Not the type of game you want to go into the playoffs against as Mangham went into the postseason with a few bumps and bruises.
A well-rested Mangham team will be a tough chore for some Class 2A team.
It’s going to be an interesting year in District 2-2A.
Or the high school version of SEC West.
