At this point, if you doubt Joe Burrow, there’s nothing anyone will say or write to change your mind.
Because if you’ve truly sat down and actually watched Burrow perform in a system that mirrored plays and formations that we’ve seen in the NFL from teams like the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams, only to witness LSU’s second Heisman produce what many are calling the greatest college football season of all time, and still question his long-term success in the NFL, you’ve already made up your mind.
And I suppose I get it if you’re a national talk show host. You’re waiting on the postseason for college basketball and the NBA, college baseball is about as regional as it gets and the XFL numbers continue to dwindle (which was expected).
So you need to fill airtime.
You need to talk about the NFL and all the intricate measurements the combine provides.
But for anyone talking about Joe Burrow’s hand size — his nine-inch measurement is the smallest of any first-round quarterback since 2008 — you need to get a grip.
Some will attribute Burrow’s college success to passing game coordinator Joe Brady, and while Brady certainly deserves credit for some of the offenses success, he didn’t make Burrow one of the most accurate quarterbacks of all time overnight.
Others will question whether or not Burrow will be as successful up north in Cincinatti. Well, first of all Burrow played high school in Ohio and Dr. Sol Graves reminded me this week that he watched Burrow light up LSU’s defense in a preseason scrimmage in the rain. In fact, it was after watching him sling it around in those conditions with ease that Graves told me LSU was about to light defenses up.
I think the former LSU quarterback was right on that prediction.
Doubting Burrow’s ability somewhat feels like talking to someone who is adamant about going against the grain. You ever talk to someone who hates something just because of its popularity? I’m sure you know several people like this.
For instance, I once talked to someone who didn’t like “Avengers: Endgame.” Yeah, the biggest movie of all time didn’t do it for them. It begs the question — well, why didn’t you like it?
Spoiler warning if you’re one of the few people that didn’t contribute to the $2.79B box office this thing drew. This naysayer had the gall to tell me they didn’t like it because Captain America wielded Thor’s magical hammer “Mjonir.”
Granted, that might be the nerdiest sentence I’ve ever typed in my life, but the moment had people cheering, clapping and even standing in the theater. Of course, he could wield it. Who else is worthy but Cap? You just don’t like it because everyone else loved it.
That’s what this feels like with Burrow.
In a season where LSU played seven Top 10 opponents, Burrow completed 76.3 percent of his passes for 5,671 yards, 60 touchdowns and six interceptions. Even more impressive than his numbers was the style in which he did it. Evading pressure in the pocket, looking off safeties and pinpointing back-shoulder throws down the field. If none of that impressed you then you simply can’t be satisfied.
After the combine, concerns will arise. They always do.
For any GM, or any hot-take artist, I have just a little bit of advice. It’s three words actually. Trust the tape.
It worked out just fine for the Buffalo Bills last year when they drafted Devin Singletary with the No. 74 overall pick.
After last year’s combine, articles were written as to why Singletary, who rushed for 1,920 yards and 32 touchdowns with Florida Atlantic in 2017, blew it at the combine. He measured at only 5’7” and 203 pounds and ran a 4.66-second 40-yard dash. Singletary rushed for 775 yards and two touchdowns, while also recording 194 receiving yards and two more scores as a rookie for the Bills. Not bad for a guy who blew it at the combine.
So go ahead, question Burrow’s ability. He’s already made a career of proving people wrong.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.