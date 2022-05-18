Monterey senior Ian Dryg was named to the LHSAA All-Academic Composite Team made up of all classes with a 4.00 grade point average.
Named to the LHSAA All-Academic Softball Team in Class 1A was Sophie Cooper and Jaden Boydstun of Delta Charter.
Cooper finished with a 3.9690 GPA, while Boydstun sported a 3.9680 GPA.
Named to the Class B All-Academic Team along with Dryg were Monterey’s Allie Lipsey and Maddie Green in softball and track, Meah Peoples in softball, Wesley Brown in track.
Lipsey posted a 3.9622 GPA.
Green posted a 3.69 GPA.
Brown finished with a 3.68 GPA.
Dryg, the son of Eric and Chasity Dryg, plans on attending Louisiana Tech and majoring in Electrical Engineering.
Dryg scored a 34 on his ACT.
Academics has always been important to me,” Dryg said. Both my sisters (Aislyn Dryg Wright and Braylee Dryg) were smart, so I wanted to make sure and keep in their tracks.
Dryg placed ninth in the discus with a toss of 84 feet, 80 inches at LSU earlier this month. He placed fifth last year at State with a toss of 197 feet, 5 inches. He placed first at Regionals.
Dryg’a personal best throw was 115 feet, 9 inches.
Dryg, who also ran relays, became interested in the discus when he was 10, following Braylee throwing the javelin for a United States Track and Field team.
“I saw a discus laying nearby and thought that would be pretty fun,” Dryg said. “I started throwing for a USATF team.”
Dryg began competing with the Monterey track team in seventh grade.
“I had some help from coaches, but I really familiarized myself with it,” he said.”I went from throwing it 50-to-55 feet in seventh grade to 115. It has been a fun time.”
Dryg said his favorite subject is Math.
“I love Trigonometry and Algebra,” he said. “It just clicks for me. I like English, but you write an essay and it has to be interpreted. With Math, it’s one answer and you get it or not. It feels really satisfying getting that answer.”
Dryg said he will miss hanging out with his Monterey High classmates, and with his track teammates.
“At the awards banquet, there’s a tradition where the team signs a baton,” he said. “That really hit home that it is over with for me.”
