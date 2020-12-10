Matt Duff is in his first year at Sicily Island High School.
And now he is in his first year as a head coach.
After assisting Donald Money with football, the former Delta Charter volunteer assistant coach was interested in helping Sicily Island baseball coach Jimmy Blaney with baseball.
“It was just a way of helping out and getting to know Jimmy better, who goes to our church,” said Duff, who is Senior Pastor of Sicily Island First Baptist Church. “But Jimmy told me he was dropping out and didn’t want to be head coach anymore.”
Duff was then asked to be head coach of the Sicily Island baseball team, which doesn’t play a district schedule, but can still be eligible for the playoffs.
Duff, who teaches Business and Physical Education at Sicily Island, is looking for sponsors for signs at the baseball field, and is also looking out putting together a season preview booklet with the help of sponsors.
The Sicily Island baseball field is located at city park. Team members help build the baseball field.
“The players and volunteers did all the welding for the fence, and made sure the field was playable,” Duff said.
Sicily Island went 0-4 last year in a season cut short by COVID-19.
The Tigers went 2-15 two years ago and 3-14 in 2017.
Duff has six seniors on this year’s team.
“They are super excited,” Duff said. “Some of these kids don’t play football or basketball, so this is an outlet for them. And a lot of colleges like two-sport athletes, so this gives the football and basketball players another opportunity.
Martin Junior High has an indoor facility with batting cages where the players can work out.
“I’m really excited for our seniors,” Duff said. “They are really high-spirited and looking forward to the season. They had their junior years taken away, so they are even more eager.”
Duff said he is excited to be a head coach.
“It’s been interesting so far,” he said. “We’re just taking it one day at a time, especially with the virus. I’m enjoying my management duties and building relationships with the players. This has teated me to be more disciplined.”
Duff said anyone in interesting in sponsoring with a sign or ad in the booklet can call the high school at 318-389-5991 and he will get in touch with them.
