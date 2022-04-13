Scattered thunderstorms, some strong this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low near 50F. WSW winds shifting to N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Monterey High eighth-grade pitcher Landon Duncan tossed a perfect game as the Wolves blanked Vidalia 12-0 Monday in Monterey.
Duncan struck out eight. batters
“I’ve had a couple of pitchers throw no-hitters, but not a perfect game,” said Monterey head coach Eric Richard. “Landon has probably been our most consistent pitcher. He usually doesn’t start. He had great command of his pitchers and pitchers above his years.”
Kerry King led Monterey with two hits.
“We couldn’t throw strikes,” said Vidalia coach Seth Thompson. “We did hit the ball better than the no hits shows, but they made three or four nice plays to save the no-hitter.”
Vidalia is scheduled to play Rayville today (Wednesday) and Thursday.
A doubleheader may need to be played Thursday depending on field conditions.
Monterey plays at Georgetown Thursday. The Wolves end the regular season Monday at Grace Christian and Tuesday at home against Grace Christian.
