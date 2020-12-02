This past summer I published a list of my top 40 football games in Concordia Parish over the years.
My top game was the Ferriday-John Curtis Class 2A semifinal contest played at Melz Field on December 4, 1981.
John Curtis won that monumental contest 42-30 and defeated E.D. White in the finals the following week for its third straight state championship.
Curtis scored first on an 85-yard drive on its first possession against Ferriday.
Reggie Dupard, who went on to play at SMU and in the NFL, broke loose on a 77-yard run to the Ferriday 6-yard line. Two play later, Patriot quarterback Bobby Nelson scored from four yards out and Richard Parker added the kick.
As a powerhouse running back from 1982-85, Dupard helped the Mustangs clinch both an SWC Championship and a National Championship in 1982, a 1984 NCAA Co-Championship and an Aloha Bowl win against Notre Dame in 1984. He earned All-Conference honors from 1982-1985, and was named an All-American in 1985. Dupard is one of only two players in school history to rush for over 1,000 yards in three consecutive seasons, and is still the school's third-leading rusher.
After being drafted in the first round by the New England Patriots in 1986, Dupard played five years in the league for both New England and Washington. He was inducted into the SMU Hall of Fame in 2016.
After retirement from the NFL, Dupard returned to SMU to complete his undergraduate degree and graduated in 1999. Today, he works for high schools in Texas to help marginalized youth graduate high school and inspires them to continue to pursue higher education and/or career certifications. Dupard is also co-founder with his wife of charity Fit and Faithful Living with a mission to grow youth and families strong by positively impacting lives through after-school programs, summer camps, family health and wellness programs, education awareness and empowerment.
I messaged Dupard on Facebook hoping to get some comments, but didn't hear back --- until last week.
I want to share his comments.
"Hello Mr. Martin, just check my FB message. I hate I did not get to share my experience in what I think was one of the greatest HS game ever played in LA. I did read the article and thought it was well written. I would have added that the game changed when J.T. (head coach Curtis) put me in to cover their WR (Bobby Ray Thompson) that signed with Ark. I shut him down. I did not have the best game offensive. Toughest game I’ve ever played in at any level!"
He also left his phone number so I called him to get more reaction.
And I found an absolute class guy who could not stop talking about that monumental ballgame.
"We had a coach who every week would tell us how good the team we were going to play was," Dupard said. "It was like we were going to play the Saints. But this time they really were. We heard they had 15 players while we were two-deep so we figured they would get tired. They didn't get tired. We weren't tested like that the whole time I was there. I couldn't celebrate after that game. I just sat there I was so tired. They were solid."
Dupard talked more about covering Thompson, who he said became friends with a teammate, and was worth the publicity he received.
"He was killing us, but I was able to get an interception, but I fumbled it back to Ferriday," Dupard said. "(Curtis linebacker) Scott Bailey came over and cussed me out because he was so tired and wanted to get off the field."
Dupard said he will never forget the atmosphere at that playoff game.
"It was packed all around the football field," Dupard said. "I was not expecting that. People were standing all around the field. Brian (Stropolo) scored a touchdown and threw the ball. Some girl caught it and threw it right back at him. After the game they came to our lockerroom to talk with us. There was a whole lot of respect in that dressing room. It's a game I never will forget."
