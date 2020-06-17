Some very early observations for a football season that just can't get here fast enough.
If for the players who arrived for workouts last week and fell right into the conditioning drills, much respect and kudos to you.
Because from what I have seen around the parish, you are in the few.
There were some young men still hurting this week. File this under lessons learned for the majority.
And for those who were unable to make the voluntary workouts because of work, vacation or out of town -- you better be working out big time or that summer heat is going to hit you like never before.
And coaches already behind the 8-ball are not going to sit around and wait for you.
So, just after a little over a week -- Ferriday High still has some athletes.
The Trojans lost four players to colleges, which is a lot for any small school.
But the returning players and a good looking group of young Trojans should have Ferriday fans dreaming of a trip back to New Orleans in December.
The Trojans are actually bigger than they were last year. Any 2A team thinking Ferriday was a one-hit wonder better have second thoughts.
And you may think I have been wearing a mask way too long, but I don't believe there is a school no matter the size in the state with better defensive ends than Ferriday with Kylyn Lewis and Blake Tarver.
It's very obvious these two guys have not been spending quarantine time sitting around.
Both have really buffed up and will cause havoc all year in opposing backfields.
Ferriday coach Stanley Smith is facing the same type of dilemma he has last year when the Trojans were not able to play in a jamboree.
Ferriday played in the Grambling Jamboree two years previous, but unknown to them they were not invited back last year and it was too late to try and find a jamboree to compete in a week before the season.
Grambling invited Ferriday back this year, but now the Grambling Jamboree has been cancelled because of the coronavirus, forcing Smith to look elsewhere once again.
Over at Delta Charter it was typical undersized players getting after it in the weight room and on the practice field.
Storm senior running back Tre' Griffin has beefed up his frame and has gotten some early love from Dandydon, which has him as the No. 69 top prospect in the state, ahead of the likes of quarterback Hunter Herring at Ouachita Christian, quarterback Judd Barton of Alexandria Senior High and West Monroe cornerback Jason Cooper.
Herring has already committed to Louisiana-Lafayette.
Vidalia High lost several good players to graduation, but the Vikings seem determined to prove they belong on the big stage.
The expectations are not high for this year (well, not from non-coaches or players), but the number of freshmen working out and destined to hit the field this year is a great sign for future Viking teams.
Michael Norris is in his first year as head football coach and is fortunate to have Rob Faircloth back in his role of defensive coordinator.
Kale Davis is also a veteran on the sidelines who brings in a lot of knowledge.
Unfortunately, Norris was hoping to get Josh Loy as offensive coordinator, but the Concordia Parish School Board did not approve that because he is not an adapted physical education certified, which is a spot left open with the retirement of boys basketball coach Robert Sanders.
Loy, who is certified otherwise, could possibly try again in August, but he said cannot afford to take a chance on not having a job in August and has to move on.
Certainly more than understandable in these times.
That's too bad for Vidalia.
Loy is a very good offensive coordinator and the Vikings could have benefitted from his input.
Stay hydrated young men and keep working hard.
And stay safe -- we're all counting on football in August.
