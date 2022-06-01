You could hear it in Lane Burroughs voice.
After another dramatic Conference USA tournament showing by the Bulldogs, and this time winning it all for the very first time, Louisiana Tech’s head coach began rattling off super seniors after Steele
Netterville’s walk-off single Sunday. And his voice failed him.
“I’m going to get emotional talking about it, I promise,” Burroughs told Louisiana Tech’s Malcolm Butler on the field immediately after the 9-8 victory against UTSA.
COVID-19 season. Destructive tornado. Regional host. C-USA champions. Yeah, you could write a book about everything those seniors have gone through in the last five years.
And for it to culminate (for the time being), in a dramatic championship victory, well, it’s all so fitting for this program that Burroughs inherited and elevated.
What’s crazy is I thought we’d already seen the tournament’s peak one-day prior. And I should have known better after watching last year’s Conference USA tournament in Ruston. Louisiana Tech has made these tourneys can’t miss for any baseball fan.
And you know what I’ve enjoyed the most? The grit. The true nature of a team shows in a tournament setting.
Fatigue sets in, especially after going through what Louisiana Tech did on Saturday, and with a combined 13 pitchers used in the championship contest Sunday, the Bulldogs had multiple opportunities to throw in the towel and move on to the NCAA regionals.
But that’s just not in this team’s DNA. Come on, we’re talking about real dirt bags here. True grinders.
These seniors had every reason in the book to leave the program after a tornado ripped through J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park back in 2019. They stayed and took the hard road to the top. And oh what a journey it’s been.
“For Steele Netterville to come up with the walk-off… Louisiana Tech DNA… A Bulldog man through and throug s proud he was there in that moment,” Burroughs said.
The second act was arguably as good as the final one. One night prior, Walker Burchfield called it the greatest moment of his life.
And for Louisiana Tech fans, it was the greatest finish Saturday could have provided.
After a week of cancelled games in college tournaments throughout the south, Saturday provided Bulldog fans with eight hours of uninterrupted baseball. And it was nothing if not dramatic.
Sound familiar?
It began with Old Dominion scoring two runs in the first of a 13-inning Monarch victory and culminated in a Louisiana Tech walk-off victory.
Burchfield stepped to the plate more than 12 hours after the first game began at 9:30 a.m., and the pinch hitter delivered the 2-RBI single that sent the Bulldogs to the Conference-USA Championship Game.
Burchfield threw his helmet high in the air and leapt as his team tackled him for the dog pile. It was the perfect ending for a game that featured six lead changes, and I couldn’t help but think of Burroughs comments the week before, “Don’t leave it in the hands of the judges.”
The belief going into the tournament was that Louisiana Tech needed to win one or two games to fully ensure the Bulldogs would get into the NCAA tournament, so Burroughs kept correlating the Bulldogs’ chances of getting into a regional with a fighter mentality. Deliver the knockout blow and there won’t be any sweating on Monday when the committee ultimately selects the field. Tech clinched the automatic bid with consecutive walk-off victories. In other words, the Bulldogs did it with style points.
And speaking of style points… Burroughs might be the last man I expected to see “attempt” the “griddy” dance, but come on, you have to love the way his players reacted to it.
What’s even more special about Saturday’s games are the numerous records that were set.
Taylor Young, the former West Monroe standout, set the single-season runs record, Cole McConnell broke the single-season RBI record and Kyle Crigger tied the single-season appearance record. Bulldog legends. And there’s still more story to tell.
Where does that story ultimately end? Hopefully somewhere down the road in Omaha.
This team deserves it.
