One is very familiar, while two are very unfamiliar.
But I have to say that I am very excited about recent coaching hires in Louisiana.
At LSU, the Tiger offense will now be under the direction of Jake Peetz, while DJ Mangas will serve as the passing game coordinator.
Peetz and Mangas?
Maybe not the sort of names that will knock the socks off LSU fans.
But a change is certainly welcome.
And the two coaches' connection to Joe Brady makes it very intriguing.
Peetz, who has 10 years of NFL experience, served as Carolina's quarterbacks coach in 2020, while Mangas was an offensive assistant to former LSU coach Joe Brady on the Panthers staff.
I'm sold right there.
And has there ever been a hire that did not go through pending approval from the LSU Board of Supervisors. Or another board of supervisors.
Mangas was an offensive analyst for LSU during its national championship season in 2019. Mangas has spent the past two seasons working alongside Brady at both LSU and Carolina.
He was the other guy in the press box besides Brady and Steve Ensminger.
Peetz spent two years with Carolina, coaching the running backs in 2019 when Christian McCaffrey put together a record-breaking season for the Panthers. In 2019, McCaffrey led the NFL in scrimmage yards (2,392) and became just the third player in NFL history with over 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in the same season. He also set the NFL record for receptions by a running back with 116 in 2019, becoming only the second player in league history with 1,000 rushing yard and 100 receptions in the same season.
In 2020, Peetz helped Carolina produce four players with over 1,000 scrimmage yards in a season as the Panthers become only the fifth team in the Super Bowl era to accomplish such a feat.
Mangas, a former quarterback and wide receiver at William & Mary, served as running backs coach at his alma mater from 2014-16 before being elevated to offensive coordinator for two years from 2017-18. Other stops for Mangas include Hampton-Sydney College in 2012 and Georgetown University in 2013.
In 2019 at LSU, Mangas helped LSU to a 15-0 mark with quarterback Joe Burrow winning the Heisman Trophy, while Ja'Marr Chase was named the Biletnikoff Award winner. LSU averaged 568.5 yards and 48.4 points per game in 2019 as the Tigers set numerous SEC and LSU records on their way to claiming the national title.
In LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron's book, "Flip the Script," Coach O talked about his one year with the New Orleans Saints as a defensive line coach.
"After getting a close-up look at the Saints offense and how their quarterback, Drew Brees, operated it, I could see it was certainly different from anything I had been around in college. Two things stood out about that system: one, it was all about getting players in space and letting them make plays; and two, I really loved how Sean Payton was going to take eight deep shots per game, two per quarter. Sean's offensive philosophy was, "You gotta tell them that you're coming after them."
That certainly was a key two years ago, and now with Peetz and Mangas should be a key once again,
The more familiar name is Terry Bowden, who was recently named head football coach at Louisiana-Monroe.
Bowden compiled a record of 175-114-2 (.605) in 25 seasons as a collegiate head coach,.
Bowden spent the last two seasons as an offensive analyst on Dabo Swinney's staff at Clemson. The Tigers have reached the College Football Playoff in each season, including a 10-1 record and ACC Championship in 2020. The Tigers rank fourth in FBS in scoring offense (44.9 points per game) and 11th in total offense (507.6 yards per game). Clemson claimed the ACC crown and reached the College Football Playoff Championship in 2019 while ranking fourth in FBS in scoring offense (43.9 ppg.) and fifth in total offense (528.7 ypg.).
ULM hit that one way out of Malone Stadium.
Bowden not only brings the type of pedigree so badly needed at ULM, he also brings a swagger not seen on the Monroe campus.
And listening to him speak has to fire up the Warhawk fan base.
Bowden helped revitalize an Akron program that was 2-22 over the two seasons prior to his arrival. In 2015, Bowden led the Zips to an 8-5 record and a second-place finish in the MAC East as the program recorded its first winning season and bowl appearance since 2005. The Zips knocked off Utah State 23-21 in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl to claim the program's first bowl victory as an FBS member, dating back to 1987. The eight wins were the most for Akron since joining the FBS.
The year 2020 was not one that promoted special newspaper additions or hot-selling books for LSU and ULM football fans.
But 2021 promises to be a year worth remembering. The addition of good coaches will make that happen.
