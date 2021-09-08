There was a lot to be excited about after Vidalia defeated Block and Ferriday in its own jamboree on August 27.
And the excitement continued as Vidalia opened its season with a 44-14 win over Sicily Island Friday night in Vidalia.
But, as you would have on most season-openers, there was a few things to be concerned about after week one.
“Even with a jamboree, it was still the first game for our guys,” said Vidalia High head coach Michael Norris.
The Vikings fumbled the ball away twice, allowed two long kick returns, and had a few penalties stop drives.
But those things are correctable.
“We came out flat,” Norris said. “We can’t afford to that each game.”
After beating Block and Ferriday in its own jamboree six days earlier, the letdown was not too surprising -- to me at least..
And you have to also throw into the mix that Sicily Island almost always plays Vidalia tough no matter who appears to be the better team on paper.
It does seem kind of strange complaining about a 30-point Vidalia win considering the struggles the Vikings have had over the past five years excluding when Dee Faircloth led the Vikings to the quarterfinals in 2018.
Friday’s game at Jena will be a great measuring stick for where the Vikings are and where they can finish.
Jena was scheduled to play Rayville in its season-opener Friday, but Rayville had COVID issues which forced the game to not be played.
What was a bit humorous was Jena defensive coordinator Rob Faircloth, who was head coach at Vidalia in 2019 and was a long-time assistant, was sitting in the stands scouting the Vikings, while Rayville head coach Joseph Purvis, whose wife is from Vidalia, was in the end zone also scouting the Vikings.
Rayville in is Vidalia’s district and the two teams meet October 15 in Vidalia.
The district should be very interesting this year with Mangham upsetting Oak Grove Friday, while General Trass took care of business against Richwood.
Ferriday lost big to Class 5A Alexandria Senior High, which upset Zachary and West Monroe in the playoffs last year.
Whichever team wins District 2-2A this year will certainly have earned it.
Meanwhile, Delta Charter opended its season with an impressive win at D’Arbonne Woods.
I say impressive because that’s a long road trip, and first-year D’Arbonne Woods head coach Tommy Tharp has had success everywhere he has been, including at Mangham.
The Storm is playing a lot of young guys, but veterans such as Juvari Singleton, Payten Roberts, Jared Barron, Chase McGraw and Curtis Bullitts are showing great leadership by example and by teaching.
Delta Charter opens its tough district schedule Thursday at home against Delhi.
Having a challenge in a district contest for Delta Charter is kind of like saying it’s hot outside. District 2-1A consists of other teams such as Ouachta Chrstian, St. Frederick, Oak Grove and Cedar Creek. Luckilly, re-classification is just around the corner.
Delta Charter visits Cedar Creek on October 29. Cedar Creek is led by former West Ouachita head coach Matt Middelton, who accepted the Delta Charter head coaching job, only to change his mind a few days later. Fortunately, we’ve got a long way to go until that match-up and many others.
Welcome back football.
