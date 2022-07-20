Jordan Farmer and Jay Lessley shot a second-round 63 Sunday to overtake Jay Sanders and Trampus Butler to capture the Panola Woods 4-Ball Tournament this past weekend.
Farmer and Lessley fired at 129, one stroke ahead of Tom and Jackson Bryant at 130, and two strokes ahead of Sanders and Butler at 131.
The 4-ball was the seventh 4-ball championship for Farmer, the fourth being paired with Lessley.
“It was a long weekend,” Farmer said. “Both rounds took over seven hours top lay. It was tough getting any kind of rhythm. Saturday I was hitting the ball well, but couldn’t make any putts. Jay picked me up when I was struggling, and I was able to do the same. We ‘brother-in-lawed’ well. We finally got going in the middle rounds Sunday and made a few birdies in a row.”
The teams of Brad Jackson and Windell Atkins and Griffin and Luke Agents tied for fourth place at 132.
Kyle Wells and Donte Caldera shot a 135, while Chase Kaiser and Shane Young came in at 139.
Frank Maxwell and Cole finished at 147.
Taking top honors in the first flight were Larry Davis and Dusty Hutto at 131. Scott Southall and Jeff Callaway were second at 137, Donnie Chatelain and Terrell Gaines came in at 139 and the teams of Jeff Anderson and Joe Willis and Lee Jones and Trey Corbett tied for fourth at 143.
Jerry Johns and Johnathan Gower won the second flight at 141.
Gary and Trevor Farmer were second at 144, while Jeff Russell and Hoss Hailes came in third at 145.
Tying for fourth place were the teams of Bubba Kaiser and Billy Ulmer and Pat and Brian Hinson at 146.
Michael Tunninello and J. Guessfeld won the third flight at 144. Mike LeJune and Mike Lawson were second at 147. Nick Nicholson and Eric Smith came in third at 148.
The teams of Trey Tumminello and Jimmy Comeaux and Bobby Richmond and Greg Rayburn tied for fourth place at 152.
Jim Whiddon and Sam Lautone won the fourth flight at 140. Ryan Crum and Noah Wilson were second at 150.
Paul Hammett and Glen Davis won the fifth flight at 163.
Closest to the hole winners were Johnny Goodwin, Lance Smith, Chris O’Neal, Eric Smith, Terrell Gaines. Jay Lessley and Tom Bryant.
The Panola Woods Club Championship will be held August 6-7.
