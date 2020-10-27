Jordan Farmer won the 35-foot longest putt contest at the Concordia Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament and was also part of the winning Jordan Farmer State Farm team Thursday at Panola Woods.
Farmer was joined by his father Henry Farmer and uncle Gary Farmer as the threesome shot a 16-under 56 to win the tournament.
“It was a great tournament,” said Jordan Farmer, who won the 2019 Panola Men’s Championship and won the 2020 Bill McKenney Memorial City Golf Championship in a two-hole playoff against Tom Bryant on Sunday at Duncan Park this past summer.
Farmer actually had to win the longest putt in a putt-off after Graham Roberts, Wes Middleton, Richard Criswell and Chris Hutchins all made their first putt. Farmer won a grill, ice chest and duck mount gift certificate for winning the putt contest.
Finishing second in the tournament with a 58 was the Performance Dodge team of Shaun McDonald, Mark Robinette and Clint Black.
Placing third at 59 was the Delta Bank team of Josh Hargon, Glen Davis and Terrell Fife.
Winning the first flight with a 65 was the Ketco team of Fred, Wes and Jake Middleton. Ketco Advertising finished second at 67 with the team of Rusty Marks, Linda Gardner and Chuck Fields.
The Farm Bureau Catahoula team of John Rife, Coy Pace and Rick Ozbouth placed third after shooting a 69. Closest to the hole winners were McDonald and Wilson, while Davis was longest drive.
