Ah, my favorite time of the year.
Yes, I do love Thanksgiving and Christmas (Christmas even more than usual with a granddaughter who will be 19 months).
But I’m talking playoffs.
I get chill bumps seeing buses riding the roads on the Friday of the first week of postseason play in Louisiana.
And those chill bumps are not just from the weather conditions the last three weeks counting this Friday.
Well, at least we won’t be swatting away mosquitoes and gnats.
Ferriday head coach Stanley Smith had his fists clenched for a good reason last Friday night. He was carrying around hand warmers.
But getting back to teams criss-crossing across the state this Friday. A lot of hopes, dreams and aspirations are riding on those buses. As coaches like to say, everyone is 0-0 right now.
Even with all the banter going on about select and non-select and the controversy of who is playing where, nine teams will realize that dream of playng for a state championship next month.
For the third straight year, three Concordia Parish high school football teams are in the playoffs.
That never happened before 2017.
Vidalia High actually started the playoffs Friday night.
The Vikings were sitting at No. 36 and had to have a win over Delhi Charter to at least have a chance. To jump five spots is incredible. And Vidalia’s 24-0 win over Delhi Charter shows what this team is capable of when almost all the way healthy and without some of the turbulence it experienced even before the season started..
Vidalia High first-year head coach Rob Faircloth had to use four different quarterbacks the first four weeks. And then there were the injuries and to top it all off, the end of the year brought a widespread flu bug.
Delta Charter survived a rugged schedule (district alone makes it one of the toughest) to earn a No. 19 seed. I still don’t understand having to play select teams in district when there is no chance you will play them in the playoffs.
The Storm travels to Plain Dealing (as Dee Faircloth would say, go to the end of the earth and take a left). Plain Dealing is 5-5, but the Lions have an impressive 29-28 win over North Caddo, the No. 3 team in Class 2A.
Delta Charter earned a No. 19 seed. Certainly playing in a district with Ouachita Christian, Oak Grove and Cedar Creek makes any playoff opponent on par with district.
This year is not like the past two years when everyone in Class 1A advances to the playoffs after the playoffs were divided into select and non-select. The LHSAA narrowed the teams in Class 1A advancing to postseason from 32 to 24 this year.
The Storm has nothing to lose, and has shown it can be competitive in several contests this season. The path to the Superdome has a big ol’ welcome sign for the No. 1-rated Ferriday Trojans this season.
But that doesn’t automatically get you in.
Just ask No. 1 Many last year, No. 1 Sterlington in 2017, No. 1 Many the previous two years and No. 1 Haynesville in 2016.
Ferriday hosts Vinton, a team it beat 54-0 last year in the first round.
Looking ahead (sorry coaches), Ferriday will likely have Port Allen in the second round, Kinder or Red River in the third round and probably Amite in the semifinals.
If Ferriday does hold court — and we know how crazy the playoffs can be and that nothing is certain — the Trojans would be in the semifinals for the third straight year.
But first thing first. The road to the Superdome starts Friday.
Good luck to all three teams. Just making it to the playoffs is quite an accomplishment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.