Michael Federico wants to be the best college baseball coach in the country for the University of Louisiana-Monroe. But he also wants to be the best father he can possibly be for his children.
That created quite the obstacle course for Federico, both the father and coach, last weekend. While ULM was in the midst of pulling off one of its biggest series victories in school history (first time since 2013 ULM has won a series against a Top 25 team), his son, Hayden Federico, was preparing for a state championship game down in Sulphur.
So what does a self-proclaimed family man do? Well, he practices what he preaches, or at least he attempts to.
“I’ve had players miss because of funerals and weddings and high school graduations, in my time, that were important picture moments for families,” Michael Federico said. “I felt like this was an important time for me to be there for my family. I trust my staff, and I trust my players. But I didn’t sleep good on Friday night because I didn’t know if it was going to happen.”
Prior to No. 2 West Monroe’s state title encounter with No.1 Barbe last Saturday, and before Trace Henry threw out a tying run at home plate in the bottom of the ninth to clinch a 4-3 victory for the Warhawks over No. 6 TCU on Friday, Michael Federico was approached by another West Monroe parent, who asked him about potentially making the state championship game.
“The dilemma too was my wife wasn’t able to go to the state championship to see West Monroe play because my daughter had a dance recital,” Michael Federico said. “As a parent you’re torn. I’ve got my 40 guys who are my family, as well. But a dad approached me and asked if I’d be willing to do it, so I talked with Scott McDonald.”
Before ironing out some travel details, Michael Federico put out a feeler to see what McDonald thought of the situation. ULM’s skipper told The Morning Drive with Aaron and Jake that he visited with athletic director Scott McDonald about potentially taking a plane that wasn’t affiliated with ULM after Game 1 of a doubleheader Saturday to watch his son compete. McDonald’s answer was simple.
“I said, ‘Look Fed, one of the reasons we thought you were the best choice was we knew you were family oriented,” McDonald said. “The way he treats his players and the program, when you go out and talk to people about trusting their son and daughter to a coach, you ask, ‘Hey, would I want my son or daughter to play for that coach?’ He certainly passes that test. I felt good about supporting his decision because he may never get this opportunity again. You can’t take those for granted.”
ULM’s head coach then met with the team and explained his plan. He talked to them about being a dutiful husband, being a loving father and a good citizen. That often provides difficult decisions, and it bothered Federico that he would have to miss his duties as head coach for the third game of the series.
“When he got up to tell the team, he was emotional about it,” McDonald said. “There’s no question he’s committed to this program and what we’re doing here. We’re playing the No. 6 team in the country and playing well, but he’s put together a great staff, and knowing who we have, they all wanted to make this happen.”
ULM fell short of sweeping TCU, but McDonald said he felt the program “won” in the long run. Michael Federico’s actions taught his players about putting family first and doing the right thing, and though the Warhawks dropped Game 3, McDonald felt his players handled his absence in a mature way.
Before he left, the players made Michael Federico feel better about his choice.
“You could tell (the players) were fired up for me and fired up for Hayden,” Michael Federico said. “I had my 13-year-old Bryson make the trip with me. Trying to get him out of the house because of (his sister’s) dance recital. Of course, he didn’t want to go to the dance recital.”
So the Federico family would have a presence when West Monroe’s talented freshman hit the field for warm-ups in front of approximately 1,500 fans, according to the LHSAA. As much as Michael Federico wanted see his son before the game, he fought the urge. He didn’t want the moment to be about anything other than Hayden.
“I got there 30 minutes before the game, and I didn’t want to go down… I didn’t want it to be about me,” Michael Federico said. “I’ve told him that a million times. In his life and my kids life, it’s always, ‘Hey, you’re dad is the head coach at this place,’ so I didn’t want it to be about that… Somebody told him they saw me there, and (West Monroe’s pitching) coach (Brent) Achord told me after the game that his face was priceless.”
Achord knew it wasn’t an easy choice or trip, and though Michael Federico had to leave his Warhawks during a historic weekend for the program, Achord reassured him that his choice was the right one.
“I told him, ‘Don’t you ever regret that decision cause if you would have seen your son’s face when somebody told him they saw you, you never would,’” Achord said.
West Monroe ultimately fell to No. 1 Barbe, 5-0, but Hayden Federico had one of the Rebels’ two hits against LSU commit Gavin Guidry. Hayden Federico finished the postseason with a .417 average, six RBIs and one home run.
By the end of Saturday, Michael Federico witnessed his son do something he never did: play in a state championship. And that made the hassle worth it for father and son.
“I was excited to be there for him and represent our family because my wife wasn’t able to be there, but I hated I missed the dance recital…” he said.
