"Crazy."
That's a word Ferriday High head football coach Stanley Smith has used quite a bit this year.
The craziness continues this week after the Trojans' first-round opponent had to forfeit its game because of COVID-19.
Smith found out Sunday after the brackets were released that East Feliciana had a player test positive.
"With this year, who knows," Smith said.
East Feliciana, ranked No. 26, is one of six teams so far that have had to forfeit because of a COVID-19 case.
Tensas Parish had to forfeit its game against Centerville because of COVID-19.
Ferriday, rated No. 7 with its only loss to Mangham, has not played a game in three weeks because of Covid-19. The Trojans had a player test positive two weeks ago.
"We'll get back in the weight room and watch film," Smith said. "We took Monday off and got back to it on Tuesday."
Smith said he is not overly concerned about going four weeks without a game.
"We just have to go back to the drawing board," Smith said. "We'll be able to tweak some things. We've got enough seniors on this team that they know what is at stake. It's win or go home."
Smith said it's unfortunate that those teams that are opting out could not have done so earlier.
Many, which Ferriday beat in Class 2A state finals last year, advanced because Varnado dropped out because of COVID-19.
"It's a shame it comes out now because that's two teams that could have gotten in the playoffs."
Others opting out are Marksville, Caldwell, Woodlawn ofShreveport and Haynes Academy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.