Ferriday High advanced to the Class 2A semifinals for the third straight year with a commanding second half performance that led the Trojans to a 40-21 win over Kinder Friday night at Melz Field.
“We got hit in the mouth early, but the guys responded to the adversity,” said Ferriday head coach Stanley Smith. “Kinder has a championship program (two state championships and a runner-up since 2013). They’ve been there before and they understand what it takes.”
Kinder scored on its opening drive — only the second team to score on its opening drive this year as General Trass accomplished that feat on October 4.
The Yellow Jackets went 61 yards on 10 plays.
Skyler Leckett scored from nine yards out with 7:34 remaining to give Kinder a 7-0 lead after Zack Lafargue’s kick.
“That was our game plan,” said Kinder coach Bret Fusilier.”We could not have asked for a better start.”
Ferriday scored late in the opening period as Kobe Dillon passed 32 yards to Elijah White to the Yellow Jacket 29-yard line.
Two plays later, Jaquarius Davis went 30 yards to the end zone to put the Trojans on the board. Davis was stopped short on the conversion, leaving the score at 7-6.
Kinder moved down to the Ferriday 21 yard line midway through the second quarter.
Yellow Jacket quarterback Hayes Fawcett threw out to the flat but Ferriday’s Kobe Johnson cut in front of the back, caught the ball, dropped it and caught it on the bounce and went 65 yards for the score.
Officials gathered to discuss the play for a couple of minutes before ruling the throw was backwards, making it a fumble and score for the Trojans. The conversion failed, giving Ferriday a 12-7 lead with 6:38 remaining in the first half.
“That was a big play right there,” Smith said. “Our backs were against the wall.”
Kinder marched 62 yards on 12 plays as Fawcett passed to Leckett for a 7-yard score with 1:15 to play and the Yellow Jackets led 14-12 with 1:15 remaining in the first half.
Ferriday’s final drive of the first half ended at its won 32 when time ran out in the first half.
Ferriday came out strong in the second half as White returned the opening kickoff 60 yards to the Kinder 33.
Most of Lafargue’s kicks went into the end zone, but White was able to return the opening kick of the second half.
“I had a personal just before halftime so I knew I had to do something to pick us up,” White said. “I was going to return this kick irregardless. I wasn’t go to let it go over my head. I was glad to get the chance. I’m a playmaker.”
“That really set the tone,” Smith said. “And we took advantage of it. The kids knew they had to fight and that our backs were against the wall. There was more of a sense of urgency.”
Four plays after the return, Dillon ran in from nine yards out and Kobe Johnson ran in the conversion for a 20-14 Ferriday lead with 8:45 remaining in the third quarter.
Kinder moved the ball to near midfield when a fumble was recovered by White at the Ferriday 40.
“That was big, but you have to credit Ferriday for making a play,” Fusilier said. “We made a few mistakes that you just can’t make against a team like Ferriday. They are every bit as good as advertised.”
Ferriday’s Khylin Lewis caused the fumble.
“Khylin was right was he was supposed to be and used perfect technique,” Smith said.
An unsportsmanlike penalty against Kinder moved the ball to the Yellow Jacket 28-yard line.
Two straight penalties against Ferriday gave the Trojans first and 25 at the Kinder 29. Dillon then hit White in the corner of the end zone for the score. Dillon ran in the conversion for a 28-14 Ferriday lead with 5:28 remaining.
Ferriday put the game away with 1:05 remaining in the third period as Milligan, who finished with 100 yards on 10 carries, went eight yards for the score for a 34-14 lead.
A strange play on the ensuing possession as Lewis intercepted a pass on the line of scrimmage, then fumbled althoughr one official ruled he was down before the Yellow Jackets came up with the ball.
After a long discussion, the official on the Ferriday sideline told Smith that there was an inadvertent whistle during the play to negate the interception, leaving Kinder with possession much to the dismay and anger of Ferriday coaches.
Fawcett then threw 25 yards to Darius Captain for Kinder’s final score.
Milligan broke loose on a 35-yard run on Ferriday’s next possession to the Kinder 20. Dillon scored on a 20-yard run, but it was called back because of holding.
The final Ferriday score came with Kinder at its own 21-yard line. A short pass was tipped up by stretched-out Blake Tarver, who juggled the ball before corralling it and running into the end zone.
“I was cramping up trying to score,” Tarver said. “I was just wanting to get into the end zone.”
It was the junior defensive end’s first-ever interception.
Sebastian Turner had an interception to stop a Yellow Jacket drive.
Dillon finished with 160 total yards after having minus-12 rushing yards in the first half.
“I knew I had to get something going or we would be staying home,” Dillon said. “My brothers were with me all the way. I got my mojo back in the second half.”
Fusilier credited Ferriday for its game plan.
“I was impressed with their players and coaches,” Fusilier said. “They did a really good job. They made adjustments and went off from some of their tendencies. The second half we knew they were going to go back to their running game. They have so many athletes.”
Smith said there were a couple of formations used that his team has not used all year.
“We threw a couple of wrinkles in,” Smith said. “At this stage everyone is planning for what they see on film.”
Ferriday hosts No. 5 and defending state champion Amite Friday, while No. 2 Many hosts No. 6 Kentwood in the other semifinal contest.
Kentwood defeated Oak Grove for the Class 1A title last year before moving up to 2A this year.
