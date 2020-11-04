Ferriday High boys basketball coach George Barnes will be counting on a trio of seniors to make a push for a state championship this seasn.
Trojan senior guard Jamarrius Johnson, the 2019-20 Parish Player of the Year, averaged 15.1 points a game.
Senior Derrick Johnson averaged 14.3 points and 11 rebounds a game, while senior Javarious Turner scored 10 points a game.
Senior Jaquan Wilson joins the Ferriday team after sitting out last season, transferring from Vidalia.
Wilson was Vidalia’s leading scorer as a sophomore.
Sophomores who saw playing time for Ferriday last year are Pamarion Swanson and Keenan Milligan.
Ferriday saw its season end at the Ferriday Junior High gym last year, falling to No. 4 Lakeview 49-37 in a Class 2A Regional contest.
The Trojans ended their year at 12-12.
Ferriday High’s Lady Trojans will be relying on speed and quickness after losing twin towers Pacha Poole and Tierra Spurs from last season’s squad.
The Lady Trojans came up one game short of Lake Charles for the first time since 2009 after falling to No. 2 Red River 64-47 in Coushatta.
The Lady Trojans finished the season at 22-5.
“It’s going to be different this year,” said Ferriday girls coach Lisa Abron. “We lost our inside game but we hope to make up for that with quickness and ability to play full court defense. The girls have been very receptive to what we are teaching them and everybody is really hungry and eager to get started. I just hope we are able to have a normal season with Covid-19 still around.”
One top returner for Abron is junior SheKayla Miller, the 2019-20 Parish Player of the Year.
Miller averaged 15.5 points a game, eight rebounds and 3.4 steals, and stepped up even bigger during the playoffs.
Junior Aaliyah Gray averaged 17 points and nine rebounds a game.
Abron does not have a senior on the team.
Other juniors are Jakayla Griggs, Tamia Jefferson and Alexia Milligan.
Anasia Hawkins and Regjournea Butler and two sophomores, while freshman Jakeria Griggs is also expected to contribute.
