Ferriday boys down Avoyelles By Joey Martin Nov 23, 2022 Nov 23, 2022 Updated 31 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Pamerion Swanson of Ferriday sets up a play against Franklin Parish. Monica Huff Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ferriday’s boys picked up their first win of the season as the Trojans defeated Avoyelles 67-31 in the Marksville Tournament Monday in Marksville.“It’s always good to get that first one,” said Trojan coach Shawn Davis, whose team improved to 1-2. “We needed that.”Pamerion Swanson led the Trojans with 17 points, while Keynan Milligan added 15. Ferriday faced Bastrop Wednesday.Franklin Parish’s boys picked up their first win of the season as the Patriots defeated Ferriday 71-57 Friday in Winnsboro.The Patriots led 30-24 at halftime before pulling away in the final quarter.“Their size wore us down in the second half,” Davis said.Swanson led Ferriday with 23 points, while Milligan added 15 and Montreal Reynolds 10.Franklin Parish was led by Javion White with 14 points. Drew Cooper added 12 and Tyler Pleasant 10. Ferriday’s girls defeated Lincoln Prep 36-26 at the Wossman Tournament in Monroe Monday.Myla Harbor led Ferriday with 11 points.“I still wasn’t pleased with our execution,” said Lady Trojan coach Lisa Abron. “We got the win, so I’m happy about that. Hopefully that boosts our confidence a bit.”Harbor led the Lady Trojans with 16 points, while Anashia Hawkins added 12.The Lady Patriots defeated Ferriday 52-26, leading by more than 40 points at one point.Ariah Davis led Franklin Parish with 11 points.“The girls played really well,” said Cooper, who is coaching the girls team, as well, this season.Ferriday plays at Block in Jonesville Tuesday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Bulb sale 9 hrs ago Ferriday Garden Club is once again selling beautiful caladium bulbs as a fund raiser. Not on… Read moreBulb sale CPA 9 hrs ago TAKING HOME cash prices for selling the most trash bags for the Concordia Parish Academy fal… Read moreCPA Church giveaway 9 hrs ago THE ANNUAL Christmas Give Away will be on December 3, in the Fellowship Hall of the Sevier M… Read moreChurch giveaway COLD CASES +6 In Ferriday, an ‘outlaw town,’ the Deacons took a stand Updated Jul 14, 2020 1 +6 In Homer, the Deacons defied Willie Rainach’s segregation Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +5 In Bogalusa, the Deacons fought violence with violence Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +6 A half-century ago in Jonesboro, armed black men fought back Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 Sons of Klansmen haunted by sins of their fathers Updated Apr 29, 2020 0 +2 Klansman’s daughter apologizes for bombing Feb 22, 2017 0 MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesNeville matches East Ascension's physicality and then some in second round winZachary's big fourth quarter propels Broncos to win over West MonroeOCS vs. Glenbrook features battle of streaksSchool Board member, parent square offMARTIN: Balls bouncing earlier than usual for parish squadsCrnkovic resigns as DCS softball coachSt. Frederick drops heartbreaker to Southern LabUnion stymies Sterlington's offense in rematchJudge scraps protections for police officerWisner Post Office temporarily closed Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.