Ferriday High’s boys and girls played two games in the Jena Tournament, sandwiching in a game at Port Gibson on Friday.
On Thursday, Ferriday’s boys defeated two-time defending Class B state champion Simmsboro 66-32.
Keynan Milligan led the Trojans with 19 points. Pamerion Swanson added 16 and Tre Jackson 14.
Ferriday’s girls fell to Tioga 36-34.
“There was five seconds remaining and they shot a shot that bounced off the top of the backboard to a player who passed to another girl at the top of the key who made the shot to win the game for them,” said Ferriday coach Lisa Abron. “But I was proud of the way our girls played.”
Myla Harbor led the Lady Trojans with 16 points, while Anashia Hawkins added 13.
On Friday, Ferriday’s boys fell to Port Gibson 65-59.
Swanson led the Trojans with 20 points. Milligan added 15 and Jackson 12.
“We got off to a very slow start, but outscored Port Gibson 40-29 in the second half after trailing by as much as 20.”
Ferriday’s girls fell to Port Gibson 58-48.
“We led most of the game, but started making mistakes at the end,” Abron said.
Hawkins led Ferriday with 20 points, while Harbor added 14.
The Lady Trojans fell to Montgomery 59-53.
“They had a big girl we had trouble containing,” Abron said.
Harbor led Ferriday with 17, while Hawkins added 14.
“I was real pleased with our aggresiveness,” Abron said.
On Saturday, Ferriday’s boys defeated Tioga 65-56.
Jackson led the way with 20 points.
Swanson scored 18 points, dished out 12 assists and grabbed 10 rebounds.
“Pamerion was awesome,” Davis said. “That was a solid win for us.”
Ferriday will compete in the Sicily Island Tournament next week beginning Tuesday..
