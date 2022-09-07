Ferriday High didn’t just shoot itself in the foot Friday night in its opener against Richwood High of Monroe at Melz Field.
It unloaded both barrels as the Trojans jumped offsides five times, had 130 yards in penalties, fumbled inside the Richwood 5-yard line, and had a few mental mistakes that led to the 38-12 loss in the opening game of the season.
“Mistakes will kill you,” Ferriday coach Cleothis Cummings said after the game.“ We had a lot of opportunities in the this game, but we didn’t take advantage. I know we had a lot of guys going both ways, but this is a gladiator sport. You have to be able to condition your mind and body.”
The Trojans actually came out like gladiators as Aiden Turner blocked a Richwood punt and ran the ball into the end zone to give Ferriday the early advantage.
On Richwood’s next possession, a Ram running back was hit at this own 32, the ball came loose and Ferriday’s Marion Smith pounced on it.
The Richwood back got up, banging his hands on his helmet in frustration.
But officials ruled the back was down
Richwood went on to score on the drive and take the lead with the two-point conversion.
After the score, Chavo Thomas returned the kickoff 33 yards to the Richwood 39.
But an unsportsmanlike penalty brought the ball back to the Ferriday 37.
A high snap on a punt gave Richwood possession at the Ferriday 21.R
Two plays later, Andre Williams scored from 17 yards out to give the Rams a 14-6 lead.
With 4:59 remaining in the first half, Caleb Ellis, who had a monster game for Ferriday, scooped up a fumble and returned it 17 yards to pull the Trojans to within 14-12.
Richwood took control in the second half, but Ferriday threatened a couple of times, coming up empty both times. A fumble at the Ram 3-yard line kept the Trojans from keeping it close.
Ferriday coach Cleothis Cummings, in his second stint at Ferriday to replace Stanley Smith, went to a swinging gate offense a couple of times, which caught Richwood a bit off guard. Ferriday ran the offense well, with one play being a direct snap to Thomas behind the Trojan offensive line, which was lined up to the right. To wear out an old phrase, the final score was so not typical of the game itself.
Ferriday played hard throughout the contest. A number of sophomores and freshmen stood tall on the night.
And you know I have to get a shot in about the field.
There were two sandboxes on the playing surface because of ruts and a worn down playing surface.
Richwood’s Andrew King was returning a kick and hit one of those sand traps, and went down in a hurry.
King got up and limped arouind a bet before going to the sidelines.
How terrible and embarassing would that have been if this young man saw his season come to an end because of playing on a subpar field. Fortunately, he returned to play later in the game.
Ferriday has a chance to make some noise this season. But the same careless and unwarranted mistakes that have plagued Ferriday teams in the past must be put to rest.
Even gladiators can only take so many shots to the foot.
