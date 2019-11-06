Ferriday High finished a perfect 6-0 in District 2-2A with a 60-3 rout of Delhi Charter on Homecoming night.
But Ferriday head coach Stanley Smith was more concerned about 60 yards in penalties, and the fact the Trojans only led 10-3 at the end of the first quarter.
“I hate Homecoming,” Smith said. “We have to get back focused and tighten some things up. I was not happy at all with our execution.”
Delhi Charter moved the ball into Ferriday territory on its first drive before being forced to punt from the Trojan 47-yard line.
A high snap was recovered by Ferriday’s Khylyn Lewis at the Delta Charter 32-yard line.
After a five-year penalty, Byron Milligan got the call and rushed 37 yards for the first score of the game. Justin Burns ran in the conversion for an 8-0 lead with 7:46 remaining in the first quarter.
A short kick gave Dehi Charter possession at the Ferriday 43-yard line.
The Gators drove the ball to the Ferriday 18-yard line where Trenton Jinks kicked a 35-yard field goal for Delta Charter’s only points of the game.
Ferriday drove to the Delhi Charter 40-yard line, but were forced to punt. Byron Milligan punted to the Gator 8-yard line.
On the first play from scrimmage, a low snap went through Delhi Charter quarterback’s Kameron Wicker’s legs and Wicker kicked it out of the back of the end zone to make the score 10-3 with one minute remaining in the first quarter.
Milligan, who finished with 115 yards on six carries, then busted a 47-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second quarter and Kobe Johnson ran in the conversion for an 18-3 Trojan advantage.
Milligan added a 17-yard TD run midway through the second quarter and Kobe Dillon passed to Elijah White on the conversion for a 26-3 lead.
Milligan returned a punt 50 yards that led to a 22-yard TD run by Dillon. Jaquarius Davis, who finished with 88 yards on three carries. ran in the conversion to put the Trojans up 32-3 at halftime.
The second half was played with a running clock.
The final two quarters lasted 35 minutes.
Milligan scored on a 41-yard run and Davis added a 40-yard TD run in the third quarter.
Damion Milligan scooped a Delhi Charter off near the ground and returned it 62 yards for a touchdown. It was Milligan’s sixth interception of the season.
The final Ferriday touchdown came on a 3-yard run by Demetrius Redden.
Ferriday’s defense held Delhi Charter to 20 total yards in total offense.
Kylyn Lewis finished with six tackles — three for losses, one sack and a fumble recovery.
Vincent Hollins had three tackles for losses.
Ferriday hosts Richwood Friday in its final regular season game of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.