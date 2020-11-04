Ferriday High's first offensive play from scrimmage was a sign of things to come as Daminya Milligan accelarated around the left end from his own 34-yard line and outran the Vidalia defense for the first of 10 touchdowns as the Trojans cruised to a 70-0 win over the Vikings in Vidalia Friday.
Blake Wheeler kicked the first of six extra points for a quick 7-0 lead.
It was the first time all year Ferriday has kicked an extra point.
"We put that in this week," said Ferriday assistant coach Kenny Kitchen.
Daminya Milligan, who finished with 235 yards on eight carries, went 75 yards on Ferriday's next possession.
An interception by Ferriday's Sharone Finister at the Ferriday 47 went for naught after Vidalia's Nickaloes Banks intercepted a pass on the next play.
Ferriday's Fred Patrick recovered a fumble which led to a 45-yard run by the Trojans' Kobe Johnson.
The final Ferriday score of the first quarter came on a 52-yard interception return by Finister. Dylan Boxley ran in the conversion for a 28-0 Trojan advantage.
Ferriday increased its lead midway through the second quarter on a 20-yard run by Jacarius Davis.
Johnson scored his second touchdown on an end run, going 45 yards and adding the conversion run.
Daminya Milligan scored from 12 yards out with 20 seconds remaining in the first half to put the Trojans up 48-0 at halftime.
Milligan added a 55-yard run in the third quarter.
Ferriday increased its lead early in the fourth quarter on a 33-yard TD pass from Jyron Milligan to Akealis Bloodsaw.
Tarver ran 50 yards after a fumbled snap by Vidalia for another Trojan score.
"We had two interceptions and a fumbled snap returned for a touchdown," said Vidalia coach Michael Norris. "That's 21 points right there. And 49-0 is a lot better than 70-0. But our kids are still learning, and they will learn from this. They continue to work hard and play hard."
Jyron Milligan passed 39 yards to Bloodsaw for the final touchdown of the game with 3:27 remaining.
Ferriday hosts Mangham Friday in a battle of unbeatens, while Vidalia visits Madison in Tallulah seeking its first win of the season.
