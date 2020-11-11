Ferriday High and Delta Charter School will be idle Friday after Delta Charter is under quarantine for Covid-19, while Ferriday was scheduled to play Delhi Charter, which is also under quarantine.
On Wednesday, Ferriday had a player test positive and the football team was sent home to quarantine.
The Trojans can return on November 24 to prepare for a first-round playoff game on November 27.
Delta Charter had to cancel its game with St. Frederick Friday. It would have been the last home game of the season for the Storm.
“I’ve become a house coach,” said Delta Charter head coach Blake Wheeler, who missed a game earlier against Oak Grove because a family member tested positive. “I’m folding clothes and teaching my virtual students. It has been so crazy.”
Wheeler said he spent Friday night getting scores.
“I got to actually watch the scoreboard show and see what other teams were doing,” he said.
Delta Charter is scheduled to end its regular season on November 20 at Ouachita Christian.
Ferriday High head coach Stanley Smith spent all weekend and Monday and Tuesday on the phone trying to find two opponents after Delhi Charter cancelled and Richwood elected to end its season because of Covid-19.
“I was hoping to get a chance to get this bad taste out of my mouth,” said Smith, whose team lost its first game to Mangham in Ferriday Friday.
“I’ve had a couple of 5A teams call, but I don’t want to do that this late in the season,” Smith said. “The tough part about being successful is finding teams your size to play. I really wanted a chance to correct some mistakes before the playoffs.”
