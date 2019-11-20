Just how dominating was Ferriday’s 58-0 win over Vinton Friday at Melz Field?
How about despite the fact the No. 1 Trojans had four touchdowns called back, Ferriday was so dominating that the officials went to a running clock in the first quarter.
No. 32 Vinton, which had the misfortune of facing Ferriday in the first round last year in a 54-0 loss, had 39 yards in total offense.
Ferriday dominated despite almost 100 yards in penalties.
Some were questionable. Some were not.
Two penalties came on two different interception returns by Sebastian Turner, negating two pick sixes which would have made four in the past three weeks for Ferriday and would have been Turner’s first and second of the season.
Turner held his hands up to me on the sidelines after the second one as if to ask, “What do I have to do?”
“Mr Joey,” Sebastian pleaded.
“I know Sebastian, but it was still a great return.”
Trojan coaches have stressed to their team all year about being more disciplined. Especially considering they are going to be the team that officials seem to keep a third eye on.
A defensive player for Vinton was obviously getting his hands up too high on a Ferriday offensive tackle early in the game Friday.
Ferriday coach Stanley Smith asked the referee three times to watch for it.
Right after the third, very calm request, that player was finally flagged when he had his hands on the Trojan lineman’s facemask right in front of the head official.
OK, since I’m on an officials rant -- why do you have two officials on each sideline with no official in the defensive backfield? If the 25-second clock is not working, the quarterback has to pick the official out on the crowded sideline to see if he is holding up his hand to signal 10 seconds remaining.
Back to the gridiron -- the Trojans keep putting up ridiculous numbers.
A week after Byron Milligan averaged 27 yards a carry against Delhi Charter, Kobe Dillon -- returning to the lineup after sitting out the regular season finale with the flu -- carried the ball twice for 101 yards against Vinton. Yep, that’s just over 50 yards a carry.
Nine different Trojans carried the football Friday night.
A lot of new faces and jerseys played in the shortened second half.
This senior class has one goal in mind, and they are impressively taking it one game at a time. You can bet all the talk in the lockerroom this week has been about Port Allen. Trojan head coach Stanley Smith has used the word focus countless times throughout the season. And focused is what this team will continue to be this week.
And how about those warriors down the road at Delta Charter School?
The Storm, ranked No. 19, gave Blake Wheeler his first-ever playoff win as a head coach, as the Storm upset No. 14 Plain Dealing 42-38 Friday on the road.
Tre Griffin was held to a total of five yards rushing in Delta Charter’s final two regular season games against Cedar Creek and Ouachita Christian.
There would be no stopping the junior Friday night.
Griffin carried the ball 18 times for 151 yards (8.4 yards a carry) and had a 75-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to key the win.
And now Delta Charter moves on to No. 3 White Castle.
“I told the guys after our last regular season game, ‘Why not us?,’” Wheeler said. “We had a few guys tearing up after the game, and I had to bite my lip to keep from doing it. This win meant so much to so many. It’s all about the relationship these kids have with each other and their coaches. And it just shows them that hard work does pay off.”
White Castle will be a big favorite Friday night. White Castle received a first round bye, which appeared to short-circuit the LHSAA powers that be, which could not figure out where the game would be played.
One ruling is that teams with a bye host the second round. Another ruling is that teams on the road that win host the second round.
After a number of phone calls and different answers, Delta Charter finally found out they are on the road Friday.
Thank goodness the Storm was better prepared for the playoffs than the LHSAA.
