Ferriday High head football coach Stanley Smith spent a rare Friday night in November watching television.
“I was watching scoreboard shows all night trying to figure things out,” Smith said.
The defending Class 2A champions did not play Friday and are off this Friday after a Trojan player tested positive for COVID-19.
Smith said he has also spent time watching videos and talking on group chats.
“We’re staying within the regulations,” Smith said. “We’ve been challenging our guys to post a video of working out. And we have been on group chats talking about carrying out assignments and putting in different formations. The biggest thing has been not being to practice while a team may be able to practice while we are at home.”
Ferriday’s game with Delhi Charter was cancelled last Friday, while Friday’s opponent, Wossman High, decided to shut down its season. These were both before Ferriday had a player test positive.
Delta Charter was scheduled to play Ouachita Christian in Monroe on Friday after canceling its last two games because of having to be in quarantine following a positive test.
Delta Charter coach Blake Wheeler said Ouachita Christian head coach Steven Fitzhugh called him saying he heard about Ferriday High’s football team being under quarantine and was concerned that Delta Charter players may have been around Ferriday players.
“I would love to tell you that they haven’t been around anyone, but I really don’t know,” Wheeler said he told Fitzhugh.
“I realize they have a lot at stake being defending state champions and he asked if it would be all right if they looked for another opponent,” Wheeler said. “I understood his concern and told him that it would be all right.”
Ouachita Christian is now playing at Denham Springs Friday.
Delta Charter will have three straight Fridays without a game before the first round of the playoffs.
“It’s like the middle of a game when you have to make adjustments,” Wheeler said. “I want to play on Friday, but there are not a lot of options. My biggest concern will be the rust when we return to play. We’re back on the practice field, but we may have our first game against a team that has played. We’re sitting at 12 in the power rankings, so we should have a first-round home game. It may take us a little time to get going. But right now the main thing is playing. We’re stressing to all of our players to follow protocol. If you don’t feel good, don’t come around. You can’t tell the kids to skip Thanksgiving. But maybe instead of giving grandma a hug, you can give her a little dab.”
