Delta Charter and Ferriday High will meet in a football game for the first time ever on the third week of 2024 at Melz Field in Ferriday.
“We think it’s a great opportunity,” said Ferriday High head football coach Cleothis Cummings. “It will be good for both teams. The athletes will certainly have a lot of enthusiasm that week.”
“It just makes too much sense,” said Delta Charter head football coach Blake Wheeler. “It’s good for the community, good for the schools and good for the kids. Our kids are already excited about it. It will be great because all the kids know each other, and the coaches know each other. It’s exciting that it’s finally going to happen.”
Wheeler is hoping to play Vidalia, as well. He plans on talking with the new Vidalia coach once that person is named.
Vidalia High principal Bernie Cooley is interviewing four applicants today and hopes to name a new coach soon out of those four.
Cooley was set to interview candidates Friday, but had discipline hearings most of the day.
For years, a lawsuit by the Concordia Parish School Board against Delta Charter prevented Ferriday High, Vidalia High and Delta Charter from playing parish schools in the parish.
But Concordia Parish School Board Superintendent Toyua Watson-Bachus is allowing parish teams to play Delta Charter in all sports.
Vidalia High’s softball team did play Delta Charter in its own softball tournament in March after Lady Viking head coach James Thomas scheduled the game.
Delta Charter’s basketball teams have played Vidalia and Ferriday in tournaments.
Ferriday HIgh girls basketball coach Lisa Abron asked Bachus about playing Delta Charter.
“I saw where Vidalia’s softball team played Delta Charter, so I called the superintendent to see if the ban had been lifted,” Abron said. “She told me she would get back to me in a week.”
Bachus called Abron back and said there was nothing in writing, and that the ban had been lifted.
“She was all for us playing Delta Charter,” Abron said. “It’s a win-win situation no matter where we play.”
Abron said Ferriday will be competing in the Monterey basketball tournament for the first time ever next school year in December.
“We’ve always had scheduling conflicts, but we’re able to play next school year,” Abron said. “I’m anxious to see their gym.”
In 2014, School Board members voted to notify federal authorities that Delta Charter was not in compliance with a 1970 federal desegregation order in connection with a consent decree signed by a federal judge in 2013.
Fortunately, Bachus sees that allowing parish schools to play Delta Charter in sports is a positive for all three schools.
Watson admitted after Abron expressed a little surprise, she decided to delve into the situation further.
“No one ever told me we couldn’t play Delta Charter,” Watson said. “I want looking through everything, and never found a rule that said we could not. I called all the board members, and they were OK with playing them.”
So Ferriday and Delta Charter have already scheduled to play each other in football in 2024 and 2025. Re-districting in the LHSAA is scheduled for the end of this upcoming school year.
Basketball coaches were quick to jump on it.
Delta Charter has Vidalia on its schedule for December 19, 2023 at Delta Charter, and at Vidalia on January 3, 2024.
Delta Charter will play Ferriday on January 5, 2024 at Ferriday High.
Baseball and softball teams are looking to schedule games next spring.
And then, the shocker of all shockers, Ferriday and Delta Charter will play football in 2024 and in 2025.
Delta Charter football coach Blake Wheeler is waiting to see who gets the Vidalia head coaching job in football to talk about playing in the future.
Vidalia principal Bernie Cooley interviewed four candidates Tuesday.
Bacchus knows how it is for parents of athletes having to schedule watching their children play at home, and especially on the road.
“As a sports mom, I want to be there for every one of my child’s games,” Watson said. “If we can play Delta Charter, and not have to travel an hour away, that’s a positive. And now, parents of public school athletes who have nieces, nephews or cousins playing at Delta Charter will be able to watch them play. It will be great seeing people cheering on both sides for our children.”
“Talk to me, Toyua.”
I’ve been pleading for this for the past several years.
And now it’s happening.
And for those saying, “What in the world is Delta Charter doing playing Ferriday in football?”
Look back a few years and you will see Delta Charter in the same district with Ouachita Christian, Oak Grove, Cedar Creek and St. Frederick.
And, for the most part, they competed.
Delta Charter fans will now have the luxury of watching Ferriday and Vidalia bands, watch a game in Monterey’s new gym, and watch athletes under their own noses play the games they love.
