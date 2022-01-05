Ferriday downs Bunkie By Joey Martin Jan 5, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save After dropping two games in the Sicily Island Tournament, Ferriday High started off the New Year with a 40-35 win over Bunkie in the final day of the Alexandria Senior High Tournament on Saturday“It wasn’t pretty, but it was a win,” said Ferriday boys coach Shawn Davis. “Bunkie plays a different style than what we are used to seeing, so hopefully that will serve us well in the future.”Paul Swanson and Derrick Carson led Ferriday with 10 points each. The Lady Trojans did not play in the ASH Tournament.Ferriday plays at Natchez Friday before hosting Tensas on Monday at Ferriday Junior High. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ferriday High Sport Game Trojans Paul Swanson Shawn Davis New Year Boys Win Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY VLE Dec 22, 2021 CONCORDIA PARISH LIBRARY visited Vidalia Lower Elementary with Mrs. Linda Hollis reading Chr… Read more CCCF still accepting donations Dec 22, 2021 The Concordia Christmas Charity Fund Drive for 2021 is still accepting donations for this ye… Read more Ferriday Garden Club Dec 22, 2021 Ferriday Garden Club held their annual Christmas luncheon on December 9, at the beautifully … Read more COLD CASES +6 In Ferriday, an ‘outlaw town,’ the Deacons took a stand Updated Jul 14, 2020 1 +6 In Homer, the Deacons defied Willie Rainach’s segregation Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +5 In Bogalusa, the Deacons fought violence with violence Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +6 A half-century ago in Jonesboro, armed black men fought back Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 Sons of Klansmen haunted by sins of their fathers Updated Apr 29, 2020 0 +2 Klansman’s daughter apologizes for bombing Feb 22, 2017 0 MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMARTIN: Ranking the Top 10 High School Football Games from 2021Neville boys pass test with victory over West MonroeRiver Oaks records upset victory against Sterlington2021 All-Parish Football TeamLady Wildcats win anticipated battle against BastropOuachita takes down defending state champs Madison PrepOCS lands 3 on Class 1A All-State TeamHogg seeks leniency in Treasure Island killingSt. Frederick pulls away from Jena in Sidney SmithObituaries published December 29, 2021 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
