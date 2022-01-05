After dropping two games in the Sicily Island Tournament, Ferriday High started off the New Year with a 40-35 win over Bunkie in the final day of the Alexandria Senior High Tournament on Saturday

“It wasn’t pretty, but it was a win,” said Ferriday boys coach Shawn Davis. “Bunkie plays a different style than what we are used to seeing, so hopefully that will serve us well in the future.”

Paul Swanson and Derrick Carson led Ferriday with 10 points each.

The Lady Trojans did not play in the ASH Tournament.

Ferriday plays at Natchez Friday before hosting Tensas on Monday at Ferriday Junior High.

