Ferriday head boys basketball coach Shawn Davis won plenty of playoff basketball games as an All-State player at Ferriday High in the late 1980s, including a state championship run in 1988.
Now he has his first playoff win as a head basketball coach as Ferriday High advanced with a 64-59 win over Homer last Friday.
“I was just as giddy and elated in the dressing room after the game as they were,” Davis said.
The game was played at Vidalia High because the scoreboard at Ferriday Junior High had technical issues.
Ferriday’s High high school gym is not big enough to host a playoff game.
Ferriday was unable to put the Pelicans away
“Fortunately, we played at Vidalia this year, which has a smaller gym than what we are used to,” Davis said. “As former Ferriday coach Cordell Bailey used to say, ‘I'm glad we win, it doesn’t matter how ugly it was.’”
Ferriday jumped out to an 11-4 lead over Homer on a 3-point basket by Montrell Reynolds with 3:14 remaining in the first quarter.
The Trojans led 34-25 at the end of the first quarter.
A free throw by Sugar Ray Watson put Ferriday up 39-31 medal through the second quarter.
Pamerion Swanson hit a basket with three minutes remaining in the second quarter to put the Trojans up 43-35.
Swanson, Keynan Milligan and Watson had 17 points each for Ferriday.
“Sugar Ray had a career high in points and rebounds,” Davis said. “We have really pushed him the past two weeks.”
Ferriday High saw its season come to an end in Lebeau Tuesday, as the Trojans fell to No. 4 North Central 85-62 in a Division IV non-select second round playoff contest.
