Ferriday HIgh dropped a pair of games at Natchez High Friday, with the Trojan boys losing 59-56 to the 5A Mississippi school.
“It was a great environment,” said Ferriday coach Shawn Davis.
Pamerion Swanson led Ferriday with 20 points. Tre Jackson added 16 and Keynan Milligan 14.
The Lady Trojans fell to Natchez 54-33.
“We got into early foul trouble,” said Ferriday girls coach Lisa Abron.
Natchez led 15-9 after one period and 36-22 at halftime.
Anashia Hawkins led Ferriday with 14, while Myla Harbor added eight.
Ferriday swept a pair of games from Jena Thursday at Ferriday Junior HIgh.
The Trojan boys defeated Jena 63-44.
Tre Jackson led the Trojans with 17 points.
Keynan Milligan and Pamerion Swanson added 15 points each.
“We had good balanced scoring, but I’m still looking for that fourth guy to step up,” Davis said. “It wasn’t pretty, but we got it done.”
The Lady Trojans were trailing Jena 40-38 with 15 seconds remaining when Ferriday’s Anashia Hawkins was pushed out of bounds, resulting in an intentional foul.
Hawkins made both free throws, and then hit the game winner with seconds remaining.
“I’m not sure why she pushed Anashia out of bounds, but that was a great way to start the year,” Abron said. “I’ve been talking all year about how we’ve been needing to close out games. I’m proud of the girls, they fought to the end and this was a big win for us.”
Hawkins and Myla Harbor finished with 15 points each.
Ferriday plays at Vidalia Tuesday in a designated District 2-2A contest.
Vidalia played at Ferriday Tuesday in a non-district game. The results of that contest are in the A section.
Vidalia hosts Madison on Friday in a District 2-2A contest, while Ferriday welcomes General Trass in a district game.
Ferriday boys are ranked No. 15 in Division IV non-select power rankings.
Ferriday girls are No. 28 in Division IV non-select.
Vidalia boys are ranked No. 36 in Division III. non-select.
