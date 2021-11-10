Ferriday High finished off a disappointing season on a high note, defeating Vidalia 38-24 Friday at Melz Field in Ferriday.
The Trojans end their season at 2-7.
Vidalia High finishes the year at 2-8.
Ferriday finished with a No. 32 power rankings, missing the playoffs by .31 points, while the Vikings, who were No. 32 entering the game, finished at 36, 1.01 points from the No. 32 spot.
“We knew they would come in and play hard with a lot of motivation to make the playoffs,” said Ferriday coach Stanley Smith. “But we wanted to finish strong. That was a big win for us going into the off-seaason.”
Many is the No. 1 seed in 2A.
Ferriday’s win gives the Trojans a 34-16-1 lead in the series, with the Trojans winning 12 of the last 13 games between both teams.
Ferriday was presented the Concordia Classic trophy by Ferriday Mayor Rydell Turner at the end of the game.
The trophy, which is new this year, will go to the winning team each year.
“We had too many miscues and none of the breaks or calls went our way,” said Vidalia head coach Michael Norris. “We came ready to play, just made too many stupid mistakes.”
Ferriday got off to a fast start after Bobby Sheppard returned the opening kickoff 25 yards to the Vidalia 47-yard line.
Two runs by Jaquarius Davis brought it down to the Viking 5-yard line where Davis finished off the drive with his third carry.
Davis finished with 248 yards on 23 carries.
The conversion failed giving Ferriday a 6-0 lead with 11:09 remaining in the first quarter.
Vidalia answered on its first drive behind running back Nickaloes Banks and quarterback Sema’J Hayes, going 57 yards in seven plays as Hayes tied the game with a 1-yard run with 8:41 remaining.
Banks finished with 147 yards on 19 carries, while Hayes passed for 146 yards and rushed for 107 more.
Hayes ran in the conversion for an 8-7 Viking lead.
Vidalia’s defense held on Ferriday’s next possession.
Hayes ran 32 yards to the Trojan 49-yard line. Two plays later Hayes threaded a pass over the middle to Chris Brooks, who took the pass stride and raced into the end zone on a 35-yard TD play.
The conversion failed leaving Vidalia with a 14-6 lead with 2:54 remaining in the opening quarter.
Davis then returned the ensuing kickoff 70 yards for a touchdown to pull the Trojans to within 14-12 with 2:40 remaining in the opening quarter.
“That kind of woke everybody up,”Smith said. “Jaquarius has been our guy all year to make the big play.”
“I told our kicker to kick it out of bounds,” Norris said. “He kicked it right to him.”
The Vikings answered with a 53-yard drive, with eight straight running plays that ended with a 3-yard run by Banks. Hayes passed to Traveon Hill on the conversion for a 22-12 Viking lead with 10:52 remaining in the second quarter.
A 42-yard run by Davis on Ferriday’s next possession that ended with Davis going in from two yards out. Davis ran in the conversion to pull Ferriday to within 22-20.
After an exchange of punts, Vidalia turned the ball over on downs at the Ferriday 31-yard line.
Ferriday quarterback Jytavis Holmes passed to Dylan Boxley for 26 yards before Holmes passed to Sharone Finister on a 30-yard pass play. Davis ran in the conversion for a 28-22 Ferriday lead with 48 seconds remaining in the first half.
Vidalia fumbled a punt, but the Viking defense held.
Midway through the fourth quarter, Davis broke loose on a 47-yard run and added the conversion for a 36-22 Trojan lead.
“They kept getting around the edge,” Norris said. “Our kids kept coming underneath. We have to do a better job next year of playing defense as a team.”
Ferriday recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff and Holmes passed to Boxley from 45 yards out to put the Trojans up 42-22.
“That was a big play by a freshman (Jerry Griffin),”Smith said.
Vidalia closed the score to 42-28 with 4:39 remaining as Hayes passed four yards to Louis Jordan.
Davis added another scored for Ferriday to pull ahead 48-28, but the Vikings answered with a touchdown pass from Hayes to Brooks with under a minute remaining to make the final score 48-34.
“We made mistakes but didn’t continue with those mistakes like we did all year,” Smith said. “Now it’s time to get in the weight room, which is a lifeline for us. We started three freshmen on defense who made big plays for us. We have to continue to grow.”
