Monday was a hectic day for Ferriday High head football coach Stanley Smith.
But that is the norm for the week leading up to a state championship game.
Smith's cell phone rang continuously as he was making plans to practice at Louisiana College in Pineville Monday and at Mangham Tuesday to get his players accustomed to playing a turf, which they will encounter at the Superdome on Friday.
Top-rated Ferriday faces No. 2 Many Friday for the state title at 3:30 p.m. in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
The Trojans left today for New Orleans where they will practice at Tulane.
"There's no rest for the weary," said Smith while answering questions from players knocking on his office door. "But I'll get to rest when it's all over."
Ferriday is 13-1 and ranked No. 1 in Class 2A.
Many lost its first three games to Union, Natchitoches Central and North DeSoto before winning seven straight to finish the regular season at 7-3 and go into the playoffs as the No. 2 team.
The Tigers defeated Vidalia 59-0 in their first round playoff game before eliminating East Feliciana, Pine and Kentwood.
"They are very physical," Smith said. "They play smash-mouth football. We need to make sure we are lined up properly. It's going to be a downhill football game. We have to play our brand of ball."
Smith said the Trojans have to get off to a better start than they have the last two games.
"We are going through the process and making sure they don't have the deer in the headlight look," Smith said. " We are going to have to focus on the little things."
Many is led by junior running backs Shamarion Wiseman and Terrence Williams.
The Tigers were thought to be in a rebuilding stage.
"We had 22 seniors last year, and five who signed with Division I teams from Texas to UL and ULM," said Many head coach Jess Curtis. "This team has a lot of young talent and they were great understudies of the older kids. This is the most coachable team I've had. They have developed into a bunch of fighters. The tradition here is big. Our seniors have been to the semifinals four straight year. Football is everything here and it's a matter of who is next in line."
Many lost to Welsh 28-21 in the semifinals last year and to Welsh 28-18 two years ago.
Many lost to Sterlington in the semifinals three years ago.
"Ferriday is a lot like us in that they've been knocking on the door the last three years," Curtis said. "They are well-coached and have good players. This should be one of the better games of the weekend."
Curtis said he will be counting on his running game to get his team its first state championship since 2014 when the Tigers beat Kinder 22-15.
"We have to control time of possession," Curtis said. "We run the football well. We can't have turnovers and have to keep them from hitting the big plays."
