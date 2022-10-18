Ferriday High dug itself a hole early, and was unable to get out, falling to District 2-2A foe Oak Grove 57-22 Friday in Oak Grove.
Ferriday trailed 48-6 at half.
The Trojans had two linemen leave the team prior to the game.
“That was just one of those situations,” said Ferriday High head coach Cleothis Cummings. “We’ve been playing a lot of young players, so we just want to continue building off of that.”
Ferriday had three attempted punts end up as safeties in the contest.
Two Trojan freshmen caught touchdown passes from quarterback Shacoby Boxley, as Desmen Jefferson had three catches for 95 yards and a touchdown, while Paityn Collins had a 17-yard TD catch.
Boxley completed 8-of-15 passes for 133 yards and three touchdowns.
Chavo Thomas caught two passes for 48 yards and a TD.
He also had 28 yards on eight carries, ran in a conversion, and collected an interception.
CJ Reed had a fumble recovery, while Maurice Smith had two solo tackles and five assists.
There’s no excuse for the way we played,” Cummings said. “We’ve been battle tested. Oak Grove has strength and physicality which is were we need to be. We need to get back to that mode of who Ferriday used to be.”
Ferriday visits Mangham Friday. The Trojans are at No. 29 in the Division IV non-select power rankings. The top 24 advance to the playoffs.
