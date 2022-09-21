Ferriday falls in four overtimes By Joey Martin Sep 21, 2022 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bastrop High’s Homecoming dance got off to a late start as the Rams needed four overtimes to defeat Ferriday High 46-40 Friday night in Bastrop.The game was played at Delta High in Mer Rouge because Bastrop is putting in a turf field.Regulation ended with both teams at 28 points. Bastrop got the ball first and scored on its first overtime.There is no two-point conversion until the second OT.Ferriday answered with a score to tie the game at 34-34.Neither team scored on their second possession.Ferriday scored on its third possession but Bastrop answered with a score to make the game 40-40. Both conversions failed. Ferriday did not score on their four overtime possession, and Bastrop found paydirt for the win.“We should have won it in the second possession, but missed an opportunity,” Cummings said. “We had a bad snap and then a fumble. It was like a revolving door.”Bastrop scored on its opening possession of the game.“We came out flat,” Cummings said. “They were running the ball inside and throwing out to the flat and we were not making plays.”Ferriday running backs Chavo Thomas and Bobby Sheppard left the game with minor injuries and are questionable for Friday.Ferriday hosts Madison for Homecoming. 